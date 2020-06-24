Wednesday, Jun 24, 2020 | Last Update : 11:31 AM IST

92nd Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

456,248

9,151

Recovered

258,599

6,067

Deaths

14,483

147

Maharashtra139010696316531 Delhi66602393132301 Tamil Nadu6460335339833 Gujarat27880199171685 Uttar Pradesh1832211601569 Rajasthan1543112040356 West Bengal147289218580 Madhya Pradesh117248632501 Haryana111995950169 Andhra Pradesh98344592119 Karnataka97216004150 Telangana95534224220 Bihar7974576752 Jammu and Kashmir6088353185 Odisha5470386324 Assam538832039 Punjab3952267898 Kerala3452180723 Uttarakhand2505154129 Chhatisgarh2302148712 Jharkhand202455911 Tripura11896391 Manipur8982500 Himachal Pradesh7564297 Goa7541290 Chandigarh4043066 Puducherry4021659 Nagaland3301410 Mizoram14110 Arunachal Pradesh135110 Sikkim7050 Meghalaya43321
  World   Americas  24 Jun 2020  Latin America and Caribbean pass 100,000 COVID-19 deaths
World, Americas

Latin America and Caribbean pass 100,000 COVID-19 deaths

AFP
Published : Jun 24, 2020, 8:57 am IST
Updated : Jun 24, 2020, 8:57 am IST

More than half of these deaths are in Brazil, while it also has the second-highest COVID-19 death toll in the world, after the United States

Workers in full protective gear transfer the body of a COVID-19 victim to the Azcapotzalco crematorium in Mexico City. (AP)
 Workers in full protective gear transfer the body of a COVID-19 victim to the Azcapotzalco crematorium in Mexico City. (AP)

Montevideo: Latin America and the Caribbean on Tuesday surpassed 100,000 coronavirus deaths, more than half of them in Brazil, according to an AFP count based on official figures.

The pandemic is accelerating across the region, which now has a total of 2.1 million cases, with Brazil, Mexico, Peru and Chile the most affected countries.

 

Brazil has the second-highest COVID-19 death toll in the world, after the United States, at more than 52,640 fatalities out of 1,145,906 confirmed cases.

A federal judge ordered Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who has famously compared the coronavirus to a "little flu," to wear a face mask in public, after the far-right leader repeatedly flouted containment measures in place in Brasilia.

Mexico, also heavily hit by the virus, was struck Tuesday by a powerful 7.4 magnitude earthquake.

The quake hit as the country of 127 million people recorded its highest number of cases in a 24-hour period, with 6,288 new infections, according to the Ministry of Health.

Peru, meanwhile, exceeded 260,000 coronavirus cases, as it marked 100 days under mandatory lockdown and received a donation of 250 ventilators from the United States.

Its neighbour to the north, Colombia, extended its quarantine Tuesday until July 15, as its coronavirus cases continue to climb. The country has registered 2,404 deaths out of more than 73,500 cases.

Tags: coronavirus, covid-19, carribean, brazil status, latin america status

Latest From World

Children of stranded migrant workers wait to board a special train to Bihar state from MGR central railway station after the government eased a nationwide lockdown imposed as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 coronavirus, in Chennai. (AFP)

COVID-19 impact may kill 8 lakh kids in South Asia: Unicef

Russian President Vladimir Putin (center). (AP)

Russia refuses to meddle in Sino-Indian border dispute

This June 22, 2020, satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows the Line of Actual Control (LAC), the border between India and China. (AP)

RIC should properly deal with bilateral ties: Chinese foreign minister

A rural village in the Moutse Valley, 160 kms (100 miles) north east of Johannesburg, South Africa, near the clinic where the Ndlovu Youth Choir waits to be processed for Covid-19 testing. (AP)

Worst of COVID-19 is yet to come in South Africa: Top scientist

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

What's the deal with facial recognition software and how it's weaponised

2

In the next James Bond film, 007 should use COVID-19 app data; it works better than any spy tool

3

Won't promote those who support racism, violence, injustice: Snapchat takes Trump off recommendations

4

Trump gets sued for trying to clamp down on social media

5

Apex Court rejects petition to rename India as Hindustan

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

During the anti-CAA stir, the Yogi administration was seen by Muslims as rather suppressive and occasionally high-handed. PTI Photo

Waqyanawis | Coronavirus, the magic bullet against Hindu-Muslim discord in UP?

There is an inherent bias against Tiktok because it is Chinese. There are suspicions that TikTok’s parent ByteDance is connected to the Communist Party. There is also the data sovereignty argument, where Indian data is shared with Chinese companies.

Tech This Week | #BanTikTok Solves Nothing

Chandrabali Datta, who was born in Kolkata, works in the Clinical Biomanufacturing Facility at the university's Jenner Institute.

To be a part of Oxford University's Covid19 vaccine project is a humanitarian cause: Indian-origin scientist

In this photograph taken on May 24, 2020, ambulance staff from HelpNow put on protective gear before starting a transport journey in Mumbai. As coronavirus hotspot Mumbai grapples with crippling healthcare shortages, an ambulance service founded by three students is trying to fill the gap in India's worst-hit city. But many patients are too poor to pay for the life-saving trip. (Photo | AFP)

Ambulance startup run by three youngsters helps overcrowded Mumbai's COVID response

Google said, "We have seen new activity from 'hack-for-hire' firms, many based in India, that have been creating Gmail accounts spoofing the WHO". "The accounts have largely targeted business leaders in financial services, consulting, and healthcare corporations within numerous countries including the US, Slovenia, Canada, India, Bahrain, Cyprus, and the UK," Google said in a recent blogpost.

Google detects coronavirus-themed phishing attacks by firms in India posing as WHO, banks

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham