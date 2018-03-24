The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Mar 24, 2018 | Last Update : 11:34 AM IST

World, Americas

Transgender individuals ‘physically unfit’ for army: Trump’s new shocking ban

REUTERS
Published : Mar 24, 2018, 11:25 am IST
Updated : Mar 24, 2018, 11:23 am IST

A number of federal judges have issued rulings blocking Trump's ban.

Trump announced in July that he would prohibit transgender people from serving in the military, reversing former President Barack Obama's policy of accepting them. (Photo: File)
 Trump announced in July that he would prohibit transgender people from serving in the military, reversing former President Barack Obama's policy of accepting them. (Photo: File)

Washington:  President Donald Trump signed a memorandum on Friday that bans most transgender individuals from serving in the US military, but gives the armed forces some latitude in implementing policies.

The memorandum said that transgender individuals with a history of "gender dysphoria," which was defined as "those who may require substantial medical treatment, including through medical drugs or surgery," are disqualified from military service "except under certain limited circumstances."

It added that the secretaries of defence and homeland security "may exercise their authority to implement any appropriate policies concerning military service by transgender individuals."

The White House said on Friday that Defense Secretary Jim Mattis had found that individuals with a history or diagnosis of gender dysphoria presented a risk to military effectiveness.

"This new policy will enable the military to apply well-established mental and physical health standards ... equally to all individuals who want to join and fight for the best military force the world has ever seen," the White House said.

Trump announced in July that he would prohibit transgender people from serving in the military, reversing former President Barack Obama's policy of accepting them.

A number of federal judges have issued rulings blocking Trump's ban. The judges said the ban would likely violate the right under the US Constitution to equal protection under the law.

On Friday, the Pentagon reaffirmed that it would continue to comply with federal law.

"(The Pentagon) will continue to assess and retain transgender service members," Pentagon spokesman Major David Eastburn said.

Tags: donald trump, lgbtqia, gender dysphoria, jim mattis
Location: United States, District of Columbia, Washington

MOST POPULAR

1

GSK's two-drug HIV regimen wins European panel approval

2

Ajay Devgn's Raid becomes second highest grosser

3

Navratri 2018: Here are 8 healthy snacks for some nutrition

4

New breed of telepathic superhumans can soon be reality, claims neurosurgeon

5

No playing second lead? Rajkummar reacts to reports of him rejecting Sushant starrer

more

Editors' Picks

Facebook pages of SpaceX and Tesla, which had millions of followers, are no longer accessible.

Daring move: Elon Musk deletes Tesla, SpaceX Facebook pages

Kangana Ranaut.

Happy 31st Birthday Kangana Ranaut, but that tongue of yours...uff!

On Wednesday, March 21, the police released the dash cam video from the car which shows the human driver take her eyes off the road for a few seconds.

Watch: Shocking footage of self-driving Uber knocking down woman

The incident was reported on March 19, where her brother (Durga Prasad Oram) said that her battery was draining out and she attempted to recharge the phone whilst talking. (Photos: Metro.co.uk)

Alleged Nokia smartphone explosion kills 18-year-old Indian girl

The move came when Getty Images complained to the European Commission accusing the tech giant of anti-competitive practices.

Google images download issue was part of a 'peace deal' with Getty Images

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Akshay Kumar launched the trailer of ‘Nanak Shah Fakir’ at an event in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay Kumar lends support to troubled film as it's finally cleared for release

The team of ‘Badhaai Ho’ wrapped the shoot of the film with a bash in Mumbai on Wednesday night. (Photos: Twitter)

Badhaaai Ho: It's a wrap for Ayushmann, Sanya, but there's an Akshay connection

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani were spotted at promotional events for their film ‘Baaghi 2’ in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Tiger, Disha wax eloquent about Baaghi 2; KJo, Rohit Shetty lend support

Katrina Kaif was unveiled as the brand ambassador of Educate Girls NGO at an event in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Katrina Kaif lends support to noble cause, signs up as brand ambassador

Bollywood stars attended a prayer meet in Mumbai on Sunday for actor Narendra Jha, who passed away on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars pray for Raees actor Narendra Jha's departed soul at meet

Manish Malhotra unveiled his summer couture 2018 in Pune on Saturday where Radhika Apte, Aditi Rao Hydari, Nushrat Bharucha and Sophie Choudry were the star attractions.

Aditi, Radhika, Nushrat unveil Manish's summer couture with aplomb

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham