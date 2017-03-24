The Asian Age | News



Indian-origin woman, 7-year-old son found dead in US

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published : Mar 24, 2017, 4:03 pm IST
Updated : Mar 24, 2017, 4:04 pm IST

The deceased woman and her husband, both software professionals, had been living in the US since the last 9 years.

On the day of the incident, N Hanumantha Rao had returned from office to find his wife and son dead. (Photo: Representational Image)
  On the day of the incident, N Hanumantha Rao had returned from office to find his wife and son dead. (Photo: Representational Image)

New Jersey: A man from Andhra Pradesh found his wife and their seven-year-old son dead in their home in New Jersey, United States, on Thursday evening.

According to an ANI report, the couple, both software professionals, had been living in the US since the last nine years, and the wife, Sasikala worked from home. On the day of the incident, N Hanumantha Rao had returned from office to find his wife and son dead.

Andhra Pradesh state Legislative Assembly member from Prakasam district, Y Sambasiva Rao, who spoke to Telugu Association of North America (TANA) representatives said that the victims had been strangled to death.

Meanwhile, members in both Houses of Parliament expressed concern over the incident and demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi take up the matter with Donald Trump. Raising the issue during the Zero Hour in Rajya Sabha, Congress member T Subbarami Reddy said the wife and the son of a software engineer were "brutally killed" last night.

"It is a serious matter. This is very dangerous. Just two weeks ago, two Indians were killed and now two more people have been killed. Modi must take (it) up with the President of America," Reddy said.

Deputy Chairman P J Kurien too expressed shock over the incident and said the matter should be taken up at the highest level. He also asked Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi to convey the incident to the External Affairs Minister.

In the Lok Sabha, Y V Subba Reddy of YSR Congress Party also raised the issue and asked the government to take a "very strong stand" in protecting Indians in the US.

Tags: new jersey, murder, andhra pradesh, hanumantha rao, us news
Location: United States, New Jersey, Jersey City

