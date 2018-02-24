The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Feb 24, 2018 | Last Update : 12:58 PM IST

World, Americas

They will bite you: Trump recites anti-immigrant ‘Snake’ song during speech

AFP
Published : Feb 24, 2018, 12:17 pm IST
Updated : Feb 24, 2018, 12:18 pm IST

‘The Snake,’ is a ballad by Al Wilson about a reptile who repays a ‘tender woman’ that nurses it back to health with a deadly bite.

Donald Trump on Friday recited the lyrics of a song seen as anti-immigration called 'The Snake' to drive home his point about restricting immigration. (Photo: File)
 Donald Trump on Friday recited the lyrics of a song seen as anti-immigration called 'The Snake' to drive home his point about restricting immigration. (Photo: File)

National Harbour: Donald Trump on Friday recited the lyrics of a song seen as anti-immigration called "The Snake" to drive home his point about restricting immigration -- an inflammatory move that harkened back to his days on the campaign trail.

In a speech to conservatives at a convention outside Washington, he also bashed opposition Democrats for failing to back his proposal for putting 1.8 million so-called "Dreamer" immigrants on a pathway to citizenship in exchange for tightening border security and severely restricting legal immigration.

During his hour-long address, Trump pulled a piece of paper from his pocket and read "The Snake," a ballad by Al Wilson about a reptile who repays a "tender woman" that nurses it back to health with a deadly bite.

During his campaign, as well as in a speech early in his presidency, Trump used the song, based on one of Aesop's fables, as a less-than-subtle allegory about immigrants entering the United States.

On Friday, he made no secret about the comparison he was making.

"Think of it in terms of immigration," he urged attendees at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) as he launched into the song.

"You knew damn well I was a snake before you took me in," he said, reading the final line of the song, before returning to his speech.

"And that's what we're doing with our country, folks -- we're letting people in, and it's going to be a lot of people. It's only going to be worse."

Some mainstream Republicans have recoiled at Trump's continued recitation of the lyrics.

"Trump's snake story is vicious, disgraceful, utterly racist and profoundly un-American," tweeted Steve Schmidt, a former campaign aide for president George W Bush.

Democrats 'totally unresponsive'

In his wide-ranging speech, Trump warned that efforts to reach a deal on the status of undocumented migrants brought to the US illegally as children could fail -- and blamed his opponents.

"The Democrats are being totally unresponsive. They don't want to do anything about DACA, I'm telling you," he said, referring to negotiations on Capitol Hill on replacing an expiring program that defers deportation for some undocumented migrants.

"It's very possible that DACA won't happen."

Former president Barack Obama launched the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, whose recipients were given legal permission to work, live and go to school in the United States.

In September 2017, Trump announced he was rescinding DACA and called on Congress to craft a solution before March 5, setting off months of bipartisan negotiations.

The Senate held votes on several DACA-related bills last week, but none of them advanced.

Many conservatives in Congress including Senator Ted Cruz have been outspoken in their opposition to any legislation that provides "amnesty" to people who are in the United States illegally.

Tags: donald trump, immigrants, al wilson, daca
Location: United States, District of Columbia, Washington

MOST POPULAR

1

I can't afford luxury of being depressed or sad or emotional, says Salman Khan

2

Samsung slashed price of Galaxy S7 Edge, now starts at Rs 35,900

3

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety movie review: Easy-breezy affair with bromance till the brim

4

SpaceX launches Spanish satellite, 2 others from California

5

In Mexican cartel country, priests have uneasy ties with narcos

more

Editors' Picks

The move came when Getty Images complained to the European Commission accusing the tech giant of anti-competitive practices.

Google images download issue was part of a 'peace deal' with Getty Images

Rival digital payments services have pointed out exceptions that have been applied to WhatsApp’s service.

NPCI gives consent to WhatsApp Payments for BHIM UPI

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood star Ranver Singh was present at The Premier League, Rani Mukerji was promoting her film 'Hichki' on the show, Ishaan-Jhanvi were seen chilling together and see exclusive pictures of other Bollywood stars. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Starstruck: Ranveer at event, Rani promotes Hichki and Ishaan-Jhanvi clicked

With their film releasing on Friday, the teams of ‘Welcome to New York’ and ‘Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety’ held screenings for the industry at separate events in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Movie time: Kartik, Rakul, Urvashi, others watch Welcome to New York, SKTKS

The team of ‘Baaghi 2’ launched the trailer of the action film in a grand manner in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Baaghi 2: Tiger, Disha's chopper landing, eyes for each other do the talking

Numerous Bollywood stars were present in Waldorf Astoria Ras al Khaimah, UAE on Tuesday for wedding of actor Mohit Marwah. (Photos: Instagram)

Sridevi, Anil together, Sonam, Arjun, KJo, stars galore as Mohit Marwah gets hitched

Actor Mohit Marwah is all set to get married and his big Kapoor family turned up for the celebrations in UAE. (Photo: Instagram)

Kapoors and celebrations: Sridevi, Arjun, others in UAE for Mohit's wedding

Stars made headlines with their attires and wins at The BAFTA British Academy Film Awards held at the Royal Albert Hall in London on Sunday. (Photo: AP/ AFP)

BAFTAs: Jolie, JLaw, raise voice in black, Duchess doesn't; stars win trophies

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham