The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Feb 24, 2018 | Last Update : 12:57 PM IST

World, Americas

Plan B sanctions on N Korea very unfortunate for world, warns Trump

PTI
Published : Feb 24, 2018, 9:40 am IST
Updated : Feb 24, 2018, 11:04 am IST

Trump announced imposing sanctions against 27 entities, 28 vessels, and one individual, the heaviest imposed on a country till date.

'If the sanctions don't work, we'll have to go phase two. And phase two may be a very rough thing. May be very, very unfortunate for the world,' said Trump. (Photo: File)
 'If the sanctions don't work, we'll have to go phase two. And phase two may be a very rough thing. May be very, very unfortunate for the world,' said Trump. (Photo: File)

Washington: US President Donald Trump on Saturday warned that he will go with phase two sanctions on North Korea if the first one won't work, which will be very unfortunate for the world.

Earlier, he had imposed the "heaviest-ever" sanctions on North Korea's shipping companies in a bid to prevent the reclusive nation from acquiring nuclear weapons and developing intercontinental ballistic missiles.

"If the sanctions don't work, we'll have to go phase two. And phase two may be a very rough thing. May be very, very unfortunate for the world," Trump told reporters at a joint news conference with the visiting Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull.

However, he hoped that the sanctions will work. 

"We have tremendous support all around the world for what we're doing. It really is a rogue nation," he said.

"If we can make a deal, it'll be a great thing. If we can't, something will have to happen. So we'll see," the US President said responding to a question on North Korea.

Earlier, the Trump Administration announced a series of sanctions – the largest so far – against the authoritarian North Korean regime.

"North Korea -- we imposed today the heaviest sanctions ever imposed on a country before," Trump said in his remarks to the Conservative Political Action Conference.

"Frankly, hopefully something positive can happen. We will see," he hoped.

"This action targets the deceptive shipping practices that have enabled the Kim regime to fund its dangerous weapons programmes," US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told reporters at a White House news conference.

The latest American actions target shipping and trade companies, vessels and individuals across the world who are working on North Korea's behalf, he said as he announced imposing sanctions against 27 entities, 28 vessels, and one individual.

All of them are involved in sanctions evasion schemes, he said.

These shipping and trade companies, vessels and one individual, totaling 56 designations are located, registered or flagged in countries all over the world, including North Korea, China, Singapore, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Marshall Islands, Tanzania, Panama and Comoros.

"Today's actions will significantly hinder North Korea's ability to conduct evasive maritime activities that facilitate illicit coal and fuel transports, and limit the regime's ability to ship goods through international waters," Mnuchin said.

The American actions are part of the ongoing maximum-economic-pressure campaign to cut off sources of revenue that this regime derives from UN- and US-prohibited trade to fund its nuclear and ballistic missile programs, he added.

The US is also issuing a global shipping advisory, in conjunction with the Coast Guard and the State Department, to put everyone on notice of North Korea's illicit maritime tactics, and underscore the significant sanctions risk of engaging in maritime business with North Korea, Mnuchin said.

"We are releasing new imagery of the deceptive shipping practices used by those who aid and profit from illicit trade with North Korea.

These images from December 2017 reveal ship-to-ship transfers of fuel and other products destined for North Korea in an attempt to evade sanctions," he said.

They shine a spotlight on the practices employed by the government of North Korea to falsify identifying information on ships, and conceal illicit cargo, Mnuchin said.

These sanctions evasion tactics are prohibited by UN Security Council resolutions, and we are fully committed to shutting down those who engage in trade with them, he asserted.

"Through today's actions, we are putting companies and countries across the world on notice that this administration views compliance with US and UN sanctions as a national security imperative. Those who trade with North Korea do so at their own peril," Mnuchin said.

The Treasury Secretary warned that the countries who do business with North Korea will not be able to do business with the US.

A senior administration official told reporters that these designations are a critical part of our maximum-pressure campaign to diplomatically and economically isolate North Korea.

"These actions represent the latest development in the coordinated, whole-of-government US effort to disrupt, deter and dismantle North Korea's illicit maritime shipping activities that Pyongyang uses to skirt UN sanctions, and to fund its WMD programs and delivery systems," the official said.

Tags: donald trump, kim jong un, north korea, us-north korea
Location: United States, District of Columbia, Washington

MOST POPULAR

1

I can't afford luxury of being depressed or sad or emotional, says Salman Khan

2

Samsung slashed price of Galaxy S7 Edge, now starts at Rs 35,900

3

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety movie review: Easy-breezy affair with bromance till the brim

4

SpaceX launches Spanish satellite, 2 others from California

5

In Mexican cartel country, priests have uneasy ties with narcos

more

Editors' Picks

The move came when Getty Images complained to the European Commission accusing the tech giant of anti-competitive practices.

Google images download issue was part of a 'peace deal' with Getty Images

Rival digital payments services have pointed out exceptions that have been applied to WhatsApp’s service.

NPCI gives consent to WhatsApp Payments for BHIM UPI

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood star Ranver Singh was present at The Premier League, Rani Mukerji was promoting her film 'Hichki' on the show, Ishaan-Jhanvi were seen chilling together and see exclusive pictures of other Bollywood stars. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Starstruck: Ranveer at event, Rani promotes Hichki and Ishaan-Jhanvi clicked

With their film releasing on Friday, the teams of ‘Welcome to New York’ and ‘Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety’ held screenings for the industry at separate events in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Movie time: Kartik, Rakul, Urvashi, others watch Welcome to New York, SKTKS

The team of ‘Baaghi 2’ launched the trailer of the action film in a grand manner in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Baaghi 2: Tiger, Disha's chopper landing, eyes for each other do the talking

Numerous Bollywood stars were present in Waldorf Astoria Ras al Khaimah, UAE on Tuesday for wedding of actor Mohit Marwah. (Photos: Instagram)

Sridevi, Anil together, Sonam, Arjun, KJo, stars galore as Mohit Marwah gets hitched

Actor Mohit Marwah is all set to get married and his big Kapoor family turned up for the celebrations in UAE. (Photo: Instagram)

Kapoors and celebrations: Sridevi, Arjun, others in UAE for Mohit's wedding

Stars made headlines with their attires and wins at The BAFTA British Academy Film Awards held at the Royal Albert Hall in London on Sunday. (Photo: AP/ AFP)

BAFTAs: Jolie, JLaw, raise voice in black, Duchess doesn't; stars win trophies

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham