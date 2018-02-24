The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Feb 24, 2018 | Last Update : 12:57 PM IST

World, Americas

India, China benefitted from Paris Climate deal, US did not: Trump

PTI
Published : Feb 24, 2018, 8:44 am IST
Updated : Feb 24, 2018, 11:04 am IST

In June 2017, President Trump had announced to withdraw the US from the Paris Agreement on climate change and renegotiate the deal.

President Trump had said that the agreement on climate change was unfair to the US, as it badly hit its businesses and jobs. (Photo: File)
 President Trump had said that the agreement on climate change was unfair to the US, as it badly hit its businesses and jobs. (Photo: File)

Washington: US President Donald Trump has once again named India and China to defend his policy on climate change and reiterated that these countries and some others benefited the most from the Paris agreement while America didn't get any advantage.

"We knocked out the Paris Climate Accord. It would have been a disaster. Would have been a disaster for our country," President Trump said in his address today to the Conservative Political Action Committee.

He was referring to his decision in 2017 to withdraw from the Paris Agreement on climate change.

In June 2017, President Trump had announced to withdraw the US from the Paris Agreement on climate change and renegotiate the deal that was agreed upon by over 190 countries during the previous Obama administration.

Arguing that countries like China and India are benefiting the most from the Paris Agreement, President Trump had said that the agreement on climate change was unfair to the US, as it badly hit its businesses and jobs.

Defending his decision President Trump said, "You know, basically, it said, 'you have a lot of oil and gas that we found' -- you know, technology has been amazing. And we found things that we never knew. But we have massive -- just about the top in the world -- we have massive energy reserves. We have coal. We have so much."

"And basically, they were saying, don't use it. You can't use it. So what it does is it makes us uncompetitive with other countries. It's not going to happen, I told them. It's not going to happen," he added.

"And China -- their agreement didn't kick in until 2030. Right? Our agreement kicks in immediately. Russia -- they're allowed to go back into the 1990s, which was not a clean environmental time," President Trump said.

Commenting on India and other countries, he said, "Other countries, big countries -- India and others -- we had to pay, because they considered them a growing country.

"They were a growing country. I said, What are we? Are we allowed to grow, too? Ok? No, Are we allowed to grow?," he said.

"They called India a developing nation. They call China a developing nation. But the United States? We're developed. We can pay," President Trump said.

The President asked, if people understood about the Paris Accord and said that his country is in favour of his decision.

"Because it sounds so good. It's like some of the environmental regulations that I cut. They have the most beautiful titles. And sometimes, I'd say, look, I'm just going to close my eyes and sign this, because you know what? I'm going to get killed on this one. And I get so much thanks. The country knows what I'm doing," he said.

"We couldn't build. We couldn't farm. If you had a puddle on your land, they called it a lake for the purposes of environmental. I mean, it's crazy. It's crazy," President Trump said. 

Tags: donald trump, paris climate accord, indo-china-us relationship
Location: United States, District of Columbia, Washington

MOST POPULAR

1

I can't afford luxury of being depressed or sad or emotional, says Salman Khan

2

Samsung slashed price of Galaxy S7 Edge, now starts at Rs 35,900

3

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety movie review: Easy-breezy affair with bromance till the brim

4

SpaceX launches Spanish satellite, 2 others from California

5

In Mexican cartel country, priests have uneasy ties with narcos

more

Editors' Picks

The move came when Getty Images complained to the European Commission accusing the tech giant of anti-competitive practices.

Google images download issue was part of a 'peace deal' with Getty Images

Rival digital payments services have pointed out exceptions that have been applied to WhatsApp’s service.

NPCI gives consent to WhatsApp Payments for BHIM UPI

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood star Ranver Singh was present at The Premier League, Rani Mukerji was promoting her film 'Hichki' on the show, Ishaan-Jhanvi were seen chilling together and see exclusive pictures of other Bollywood stars. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Starstruck: Ranveer at event, Rani promotes Hichki and Ishaan-Jhanvi clicked

With their film releasing on Friday, the teams of ‘Welcome to New York’ and ‘Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety’ held screenings for the industry at separate events in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Movie time: Kartik, Rakul, Urvashi, others watch Welcome to New York, SKTKS

The team of ‘Baaghi 2’ launched the trailer of the action film in a grand manner in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Baaghi 2: Tiger, Disha's chopper landing, eyes for each other do the talking

Numerous Bollywood stars were present in Waldorf Astoria Ras al Khaimah, UAE on Tuesday for wedding of actor Mohit Marwah. (Photos: Instagram)

Sridevi, Anil together, Sonam, Arjun, KJo, stars galore as Mohit Marwah gets hitched

Actor Mohit Marwah is all set to get married and his big Kapoor family turned up for the celebrations in UAE. (Photo: Instagram)

Kapoors and celebrations: Sridevi, Arjun, others in UAE for Mohit's wedding

Stars made headlines with their attires and wins at The BAFTA British Academy Film Awards held at the Royal Albert Hall in London on Sunday. (Photo: AP/ AFP)

BAFTAs: Jolie, JLaw, raise voice in black, Duchess doesn't; stars win trophies

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham