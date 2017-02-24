The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Feb 24, 2017 | Last Update : 12:29 PM IST

 LIVE !  :  Josh Hazlewood gave Australia their first breakthrough as he dismissed Murali Vijay. (Photo: BCCI) LIVE| India vs Australia, 1st Test Day 2: 3-down India in trouble
 LIVE !  :  The Congress and the NCP were headed for a rout across the state including some of their strongholds like Pune. (Photo: Asian Age) Mumbai makes Sena no 1 with 84 seats, but BJP blooms at 80
 
World, Americas

Kansas shooting: FBI joins local police to probe death of Indian engineer

PTI
Published : Feb 24, 2017, 12:24 pm IST
Updated : Feb 24, 2017, 12:24 pm IST

The shooting has sent shocked waves among Indian-American and the Indian community across the United States.

Srinivas Kuchibhotla (Photo: GoFundMe)
 Srinivas Kuchibhotla (Photo: GoFundMe)

Kansas: The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has joined local police authorities in the investigation of a possible hate crime in Kansas city (US) that left one Indian engineer dead and another injured.

"The FBI is investigating to determine if the shooting of Srinivas Kuchibhotla, was a bias-motivated hate crime in violation of the victims' civil rights," Eric Jackson, special agent in charge of the FBI s Kansas City office told reporters at a news conference.

The shooter, a navy veteran with inactive pilot license and air traffic controller certificate, told a bartender in Clinton, Missouri, where he was hiding after the shooting that he killed two Middle Eastern persons, local media reported.

He has been charged with premeditated first-degree murder and his bond has been set at $2 million. According to Kansas City Star, the shooter worked as an air traffic controller in Olathe. He also worked at the Federal Aviation Administration, but left FAA in 2000.

Friends of Kuchibhotla have set up a GoFundMe page to help raise funds for sending his remains to India. "Srini was the kindest person you would meet, full of love, care and compassion for everyone. He never uttered a word of hatred, a simple gossip, or a careless comment. He was brilliant, well mannered and simply an outstanding human being," the fund raising page said. "His wife Sunayana and his family are now faced with incredible grief and a multitude of expenses," it said.

The shooting incident comes at a time when hate crimes and acts of bigotry have risen notably during the recent months in America. It has sent shocked waves among Indian-American and the Indian community across the United States. "Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of Kuchibhotla," said Jay Kansara, director of Government Relations at Hindu American Foundation.

"We are also praying for a speedy recovery for the injured. We call upon the US Department of Justice and local law enforcement to investigate this murder as what it is, a hate crime. Anything less will be an injustice to the victims and their families," he said.

A report in The Kansas City Star said 24-year-old Grillot hid behind a table when Purinton opened fire. He counted the gunshots and when he thought the gunman was out of bullets, he jumped up to stop him but Purinton still had one round left, and he used it to shoot Grillot. The bullet went through the 24-year-old Olathe man's hand and into his chest.

The sports bar where the shooting took place has been closed with a sign on the door that said it would remain closed indefinitely.

Tags: kansas bar shooting, indian immigrant, srinivas kuchibhotla, hate crime

MOST POPULAR

1

Freedom 251 phone: Ringing Bells head Goel detained for 'fraud'

2

Pooja Bhatt to file complaint after man posing as her agent cheats companies

3

'Ring of fire' eclipse treat for southern skygazers

4

LIVE| India vs Australia, 1st Test Day 2: 3-down India in trouble

5

Ticket collector arrested after allegedly biting off senior officer's nose

more

Editors' Picks

Nagaland Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang. (Photo: PTI)

Nagaland CM Zeliang to resign today, Neiphu Rio to succeed him

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had to cancel Pune rally due to low turnout. (Photo: Asian Age)

PMC polls: Empty chairs at Fadnavis' Pune rally prompt BJP to cancel event

The alleged mastermind Dalvinder Singh alias Babbl Randhawa. (Photo: Facebook/Babbl Randhawa)

Punjab: 5 shoot dead financier, brag about murder in videos posted on FB

Indian army and paramilitary soldiers leave the site of a gun battle with suspected rebels in Hajin Village, northeast of Srinagar in Jammu & Kashmir on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

J&K: 3 Army jawans, militant killed in encounter

AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala. (Photo: PTI)

SC convicts Sasikala in DA case, awards 4-yr jail term

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Bollywood stars were snapped in Mumbai as they exercised their votes for the BMC polls on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shah Rukh, Ranveer, Shraddha, other stars cast their vote for BMC polls

Govinda had a special moment with a character dressed as his iconic character Raja Babu, when he recently featured on the reality show 'Indian Idol' to promote his film 'Aa Gaya Hero'. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Govinda meets his iconic character Raja Babu on Indian Idol

Numerous Bollywood stars were seen making their way for Randhir Kapoor's birthday bash in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars descend at Randhir Kapoor's grand birthday bash

The team of 'Rangoon' promoted their film on the popular reality show 'Indian Idol' on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Rangoon stars Saif, Kangana, Shahid turn judges on Indian Idol

Shahid Kapoor and Kangana Ranaut were seen bonding with each other amid rumours of rift between them on Kapil Sharma's show to promote 'Rangoon'. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Kangana, Shahid slam rift reports, bond as they promote Rangoon

Amitabh Bachchan and several other alumni from Delhi's Kirori Mal University got together to raise funds and help rebuild a theatre in the university on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Big B takes initiative to help rebuild alma mater theatre with celebrity alumni

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham