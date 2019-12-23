Monday, Dec 23, 2019 | Last Update : 09:06 AM IST

Trade deal with China to be signed 'very shortly': Donald Trump

REUTERS
Published : Dec 23, 2019, 8:46 am IST
Updated : Dec 23, 2019, 8:46 am IST

'We just achieved a breakthrough on the trade deal and we will be signing it very shortly,' Trump said in Florida.

Under the deal, the United States would agree to reduce some tariffs in exchange for a big jump in Chinese purchases of American farm products. (Photo: File)
Florida: President Donald Trump on Saturday said the United States and China would "very shortly" sign their so-called Phase One trade pact.

"We just achieved a breakthrough on the trade deal and we will be signing it very shortly," Trump said at a Turning Point USA event in Florida.

The Phase One deal was announced earlier this month as part of a bid to end the months-long tit-for-tat trade war between the world's two largest economies, which has roiled markets and hit global growth.

Under the deal, the United States would agree to reduce some tariffs in exchange for a big jump in Chinese purchases of American farm products.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said last week the pact would be signed in early January, saying that the deal had already been translated and was just undergoing a technical "scrub."

Tags: donald trump, global trade war, us, china
Location: United States, District of Columbia

