

US Police likely to have found body of 3-yr-old Indian girl banished by dad

PTI
Published : Oct 23, 2017, 10:21 am IST
Updated : Oct 23, 2017, 10:25 am IST

Sherin Mathews, who has developmental issues and limited verbal communication skills, was last seen outside her family's backyard on Oct 7.

Sherin Mathews, who has developmental issues and limited verbal communication skills, was last seen outside her family's backyard in Richardson, Dallas on October 7. (Photo: AFP)
 Sherin Mathews, who has developmental issues and limited verbal communication skills, was last seen outside her family's backyard in Richardson, Dallas on October 7. (Photo: AFP)

Houston: Police have discovered the body of a girl child, which they say is "most likely" of a three-year-old Indian girl who went missing for last two weeks when
her foster father reportedly sent her outside alone late in the night as punishment for not finishing her milk.



The Richardson Police on Sunday announced that they discovered the remains of a child in a tunnel beneath a road, expressing apprehension that it was "most likely" of Mathews.

They, however, did not confirm the identity. The body was found about half a mile from Mathews' house.

As part of their search operation, officers blocked off an area near Spring Valley and Bowser roads, east of Central Expressway.

The body was found in a culvert beneath a road around 11 am with the help of search dogs. Police have not released any details about how the child died.

They, however, indicated they had no reason to believe that the body of a different child had been found. 

The identification process was underway. The medical examiner was working to determine the cause of death.

Sherin's foster father, Wesley Mathews, 37, was arrested on a charge of abandoning or endangering a child. A day later, he was released from custody after posting USD 250,000 bond.

As per an arrest-warrant affidavit, Mathews, said to be from Kerala, told police that he put Sherin outside and told her to stand next to a large tree at around 3 am on Saturday (October 7).

Mathews admitted to police that he knew coyotes had been seen in the alley, the affidavit said.

Some 15 minutes later, Mathews allegedly went to check on Sherin but did not find her.

After looking around for her, he said he then went inside to do laundry and decided to wait until morning to continue searching or for her to return on her own, police Sergeant Kevin Perlich said.

Police were not alerted to her disappearance until about five hours later.

The Mathewses reportedly adopted the girl two years ago from an Indian orphanage.

Tags: sherin mathews, wesley mathews, missing girl, missing indian girl, 3-yr-old girl
Location: United States, Texas, Houston

