The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Oct 23, 2017 | Last Update : 03:39 AM IST

World, Americas

US considers selling India armed drones for IAF’s use

AGENCIES
Published : Oct 23, 2017, 2:21 am IST
Updated : Oct 23, 2017, 2:22 am IST

Earlier this year, the IAF asked the US government for General Atomics Predator C Avenger aircraft.

Prime Minister Narendra Modil embraces US President Donald Trump. (Photo: AP/File)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modil embraces US President Donald Trump. (Photo: AP/File)

Washington: The Trump administration is “considering” New Delhi’s request for armed drones for the Indian Air Force, weeks after approving the sale of high-tech unarmed Guardian drones to India.

“Yes, yes,” a senior administration official told PTI when asked about India’s pending request about the purchase of armed drones as part of its armed forces’ modernisation drive. The armed drones, the IAF feels, will help it to strengthen its defence capabilities.

Earlier this year, the IAF asked the US government for General Atomics Predator C Avenger aircraft. It is understood that the IAF would need 80 to 100 units, making it approximately a whopping $8 billion deal.

The Trump administration’s move comes months after a successful meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump at the White House on June 26, during which the US said it would sell India 22 unarmed Guardian drones, which would reinforce the Indian Navy’s surveillance capabilities in the strategic Indian Ocean region.

The earlier Obama administration designated India as a major defence partner and the Trump administration has accelerated the process of considering Indian requests.

“The US Navy and Indian Navy are cooperating for many years on counter-piracy efforts, on ensuring the freedom of navigation in the Indian Ocean and the Red Sea and Persian Gulf,” the official said. “I think that (defence) cooperation is only going to increase based on the need for it to increase and the kind of trust we are building through personal relationships and through a fundamental understanding that our interests are aligned so clearly,” the official said.

Last week, US secretary of state Rex Tillerson had said that in keeping with India’s status as a major defence partner and their mutual interest in expanding maritime cooperation, the Trump administration has offered a menu of defence options for India’s consideration, including the Guardian UAV.

“We value the role India can play in global security and stability and are prepared to ensure they have even greater capabilities,” Mr Tillerson said ahead of his visit to India later this week.

Tags: trump administration, indian air force, narendra modi, donald trump
Location: United States, Washington

MOST POPULAR

1

Huawei's Mate 10 Pro beats the iPhone 8 Plus's camera in DxOMark rankings

2

Without identity proof, over 1.1 billion people ‘invisible’ worldwide

3

SHARP's Aquos R Compact takes a dig at iPhone X, Essential PH-1

4

Activist claims Salman's bodyguard threatened to gangrape her for backing Zubair, files FIR

5

Denmark Open Super Series: Kidambi Srikanth beats Wong Wing Ki Vincent to reach final

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

Individuals can participate regardless of their sexual orientation, but the circuit allows cowboys and cowgirls in the LBTQ community in particular to feel comfortable doing something they love. (Photo: AP)

US: Rodeo stars gear up for the International Gay Rodeo in Las Vegas

Kali Puja was practically unknown before the 18th century; however, a late 17th-century devotional text Kalika mangalkavya –by Balram mentions an annual festival dedicated to Kali. It was introduced in Bengal during the 18th century, by King (Raja) Krishnachandra of Navadvipa. (Photo: Soumyadeep Choudhuri)

Kali Puja 2017: Invoking the destroyer of evil forces

Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, was celebrated across the country Thursday. The festival marks the triumph of light over darkness, the return of Lord Rama and in certain parts of India, the invocation of Goddess Kali. (Photo: PTI. AP)

Celebrating Diwali across borders

The word itself is derived from the Sanskrit word "deepavali," meaning "series of lighted lamps," hence, it is also known as the festival of lights. (Photo: PTI)

Nation lights up on Diwali eve

Diwali is celebrated as the triumph of good over evil and light over darkness. (Photo: PTI/ AP)

Festival of Light spreads cheer across nation

Deepavali, also known as Festival of Lights, is celebrated by Hindu communities as the new beginning and the triumph of good over evil and light over darkness. (Photo: AP)

Malaysians celebrate Deepavali

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham