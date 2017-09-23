The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Sep 23, 2017 | Last Update : 03:45 PM IST

World, Americas

US, North Korea in 'kindergarten fight': Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov

AFP
Published : Sep 23, 2017, 2:17 pm IST
Updated : Sep 23, 2017, 2:17 pm IST

'We have to calm down the hot heads and understand that we do need pauses, that we do need some contacts,' Russian Foreign Minister said.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said, Russia was working with other countries to strive for the reasonable and not the emotional approach - instead of the kindergarden fight between children (where) no one can stop them. (Photo: AP)
 Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said, Russia was working with other countries to strive for the reasonable and not the emotional approach - instead of the kindergarden fight between children (where) no one can stop them. (Photo: AP)

New York: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Friday described the rhetoric between leaders of the United States and North Korea as a "kindergarten fight between children" and urged calm.

"We have to calm down the hot heads and understand that we do need pauses, that we do need some contacts," Lavrov told a news conference at the United Nations where he was attending the annual General Assembly debate.

In his first address to the world gathering on Tuesday, US President Donald Trump threatened to "totally destroy North Korea," derided leader Kim Yong-Un as "Rocket Man" and said he was on a "suicide mission."

Kim shot back at Trump on Thursday, describing him as "mentally deranged" and warning he would "pay dearly" for his threat.

Lavrov said Russia was working with other countries "to strive for the reasonable and not the emotional approach - instead of the kindergarten fight between children (where) no one can stop them."

Moscow would welcome any attempt by a third country to mediate in the crisis, Lavrov told a news conference, adding that this could come from a "neutral" European nation. Switzerland has offered its mediation.

Russia and China are pushing a joint proposal to kick-start talks with North Korea by freezing Pyongyang's nuclear and missile tests in exchange for a suspension of US-South Korean military drills.

The United States, however, has rejected that proposal as "insulting" and maintains it will not offer incentives to Pyongyang to come to the negotiating table.

Without mentioning the United States, Lavrov said those countries that refuse dialogue are "not fulfilling" the obligations of UN Security Council resolutions that call for a peaceful settlement to the crisis.

North Korea in recent weeks detonated its sixth nuclear bomb and has test-fired intercontinental missiles - saying it needs to defend itself against hostility from the United States and its allies.

Tags: sergei lavrov, donald trump, kim jong-un, russian foreign minister, kindergarten fight between children, north korea and us
Location: United States, New York, New York

MOST POPULAR

1

Tintin is a girl, says French philosopher

2

Watch: Salman’s twin avatars remind Varun's who're the original Judwaas

3

World's tallest bamboo Durga idol being made in Assam

4

For first time ever, drones to supply blood to hospitals in Switzerland

5

Watch: Ajay Devgn-Rohit Shetty's Golmaal Again promises to be a laugh riot

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham