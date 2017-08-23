The Asian Age | News



Day after US tells Pak to go hard on terror outfits, UN extends helping hand

PTI
Published : Aug 23, 2017, 4:23 pm IST
Updated : Aug 23, 2017, 4:23 pm IST

Trump had slammed Pakistan for its continued support to terrorist groups and warned Islamabad of consequences if it continued to do so.

UN Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric (Photo: Youtube)
United Nations: The UN Secretary-General is ready to engage with Pakistan to help it dismantle terror sanctuaries if sought, his chief spokesperson has said after US President Donald Trump warned Islamabad for providing safe havens for terrorists.

“As a matter of principle, secretary-general’s good offices are always available to any two parties who, who ask. But that is just a statement of principle,” UN chief’s spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said.

Commenting on Trump’s speech, Dujarric said the hope of secretary general is that the international community “will help come together and help Afghanistan find a political solution that will bring peace to the country.

“And that’s also obviously through the support and efforts of the UN, of the UN Mission there,” he said.

Dujarric added that UN’s focus is on “finding a political solution to the current crisis in Afghanistan” and help the Afghan people who have suffered so much for decades.

