Trump warns Iran of consequences 'if it threatens United States'

Response came after Rouhani issued warning to US leader not to 'play with lion's tail,' saying conflict would be 'mother of all wars'.

Trump has made Iran a favourite target since his unexpected rapprochement with nuclear-armed North Korea. (Photo: File/AP)

Washington: President Donald Trump on Sunday warned Iran of consequences "the likes of which few throughout history have ever suffered," if it threatens the United States.

In a direct message to Iranian President Rouhani on Twitter, Trump wrote:

To Iranian President Rouhani: NEVER, EVER THREATEN THE UNITED STATES AGAIN OR YOU WILL SUFFER CONSEQUENCES THE LIKES OF WHICH FEW THROUGHOUT HISTORY HAVE EVER SUFFERED BEFORE. WE ARE NO LONGER A COUNTRY THAT WILL STAND FOR YOUR DEMENTED WORDS OF VIOLENCE & DEATH. BE CAUTIOUS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 23, 2018

The entire tweet was written in capital letters.

The response came after Rouhani earlier Sunday issued his own warning to the US leader not to "play with the lion's tail," saying that conflict with Iran would be the "mother of all wars".

The high-stakes verbal sparring is reminiscent of the exchanges Trump had last year with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un before tensions eased and the two leaders met this year in a historic summit.

Trump has made Iran a favourite target since his unexpected rapprochement with nuclear-armed North Korea.