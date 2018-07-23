The Asian Age | News

Monday, Jul 23, 2018 | Last Update : 11:27 AM IST

World, Americas

Trump warns Iran of consequences 'if it threatens United States'

AFP
Published : Jul 23, 2018, 10:23 am IST
Updated : Jul 23, 2018, 10:23 am IST

Response came after Rouhani issued warning to US leader not to 'play with lion's tail,' saying conflict would be 'mother of all wars'.

Trump has made Iran a favourite target since his unexpected rapprochement with nuclear-armed North Korea. (Photo: File/AP)
Washington: President Donald Trump on Sunday warned Iran of consequences "the likes of which few throughout history have ever suffered," if it threatens the United States.

In a direct message to Iranian President Rouhani on Twitter, Trump wrote:

The entire tweet was written in capital letters.

The response came after Rouhani earlier Sunday issued his own warning to the US leader not to "play with the lion's tail," saying that conflict with Iran would be the "mother of all wars".

The high-stakes verbal sparring is reminiscent of the exchanges Trump had last year with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un before tensions eased and the two leaders met this year in a historic summit.

Trump has made Iran a favourite target since his unexpected rapprochement with nuclear-armed North Korea.

