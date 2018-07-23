One killed, child among 13 injured in Toronto shooting; gunman dead: Police

Local TV station showing images of multiple ambulances, first responders, several people being treated by paramedics at the scene.

Toronto: One woman died and at least 14 people, including a young girl, were injured after a gunman opened fire at Toronto’s Greektown neighbourhood in Canada. According to the Toronto police, the shooter is dead.

The police also asked appealed the eyewitnesses to provide any information about the incident.

A tweet posted by Toronto police said, "Toronto Police Chief Saunders has updated media from scene. 14 victims were shot with a handgun. 1 female adult has died. 1 young girl in critical condition. Suspect is dead (not included in 14 victim total) Witnesses call 416-808-2222 Anonymous tips 1-800-222-8477."

The injured were rushed to hospitals nearby where they are currently undergoing treatment.

Local television station CP24 is showing images of multiple ambulances and other first responders at the scene, with several people being treated by paramedics, an AP report said.

Further details are awaited.