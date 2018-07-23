The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Jul 23, 2018 | Last Update : 11:27 AM IST

World, Americas

One killed, child among 13 injured in Toronto shooting; gunman dead: Police

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jul 23, 2018, 9:23 am IST
Updated : Jul 23, 2018, 10:28 am IST

Local TV station showing images of multiple ambulances, first responders, several people being treated by paramedics at the scene.

According to some media reports, the shooting took place outside a restaurant while a birthday party was underway. (Photo
 According to some media reports, the shooting took place outside a restaurant while a birthday party was underway. (Photo

Toronto: One woman died and at least 14 people, including a young girl, were injured after a gunman opened fire at Toronto’s Greektown neighbourhood in Canada. According to the Toronto police, the shooter is dead.

According to some media reports, the shooting took place outside a restaurant while a birthday party was underway.

The police also asked appealed the eyewitnesses to provide any information about the incident.

A tweet posted by Toronto police said, "Toronto Police Chief Saunders has updated media from scene. 14 victims were shot with a handgun. 1 female adult has died. 1 young girl in critical condition. Suspect is dead (not included in 14 victim total) Witnesses call 416-808-2222 Anonymous tips 1-800-222-8477."

The injured were rushed to hospitals nearby where they are currently undergoing treatment.

Local television station CP24 is showing images of multiple ambulances and other first responders at the scene, with several people being treated by paramedics, an AP report said.

Further details are awaited.

Tags: toronto, shooting
Location: Canada, Ontario, Toronto

MOST POPULAR

1

Watch: Taimur's playdate with Yash, Roohi is too cute, but KJo embarrasses Kareena

2

Watch: Salman, Jacqueline set the stage on fire at Poorna Patel’s wedding

3

Mysterious lights over China spark UFO rumours

4

Dhadak collects Rs 8.71 crores first day, highest opening for newcomers!

5

Shocking: You can get pregnant, while pregnant

more

Editors' Picks

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh’s happy dance with Sadguru is all you need to complete your weekend

Salman Khan and Juhi Chawla in a still from 'Deewana Mastana'.

Salman Khan really wanted to marry Juhi Chawla at one time, but then this happened

Ram Gopal Varma and Sanjay Dutt.

Disappointed by Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju, RGV promises an 'honest' Sanjay Dutt biopic

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas.

Priyanka Chopra birthday: Nick Jonas leaves hotel room with her, happy and twinning

Priyanka Chopra

Happy birthday Priyanka Chopra: Her journey from small-town girl to global icon

more

ALSO FROMLife

The festival showcases the rich history and nomadic customs of the Kyrgyz people.(Photo: AFP)

Village in Kyrgyzstan celebrates nomadic customs, traditions

The 21st annual mud festival features mud wrestling and mud sliding. (Photos: AP)

'Mud-slinging' was never this fun; Boryeong Mud Festival sees revellers go wild

Revellers from around the world flock to Pamplona every year to take part in the eight days of the running of the bulls. (Photo:AFP)

Running of the bulls festival kicks off in Spain

The 2018 edition had a horology theme that saw revellers incorporate timepiece designs into their outfits (Photo: AFP)

Annual race in Durban sees visitors mixing African tradition with high fashion in outfits

From a peacock strutting its feathers in New Delhi to a baby gorilla born in Brookfield, here are animales who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

The first contest was held in Coney Island on Independence Day in 1972.(Photo: AP)

New York: Fans flock to Coney Island to watch annual hot dog eating contest

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham