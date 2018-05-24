The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, May 23, 2018 | Last Update : 10:06 PM IST

 LIVE !  :  (Photo: PTI) LIVE| IPL 2018, Eliminator: Kuldeep Yadav sees off Ajinkya Rahane
 
World, Americas

Indian-origin boy in UK who went missing after accused of cheating, found

PTI
Published : May 23, 2018, 9:03 pm IST
Updated : May 23, 2018, 9:01 pm IST

Abhimanyu Chohan went missing after he scored 100 per cent marks in a mock test and was worried about getting into trouble.

On the day he went missing, Abhimanyu changed his clothes and walked out of school - he was caught on CCTV on the highway in the city. (Photo: Facebook | Missing-Abhimanyu-Chohan)
 On the day he went missing, Abhimanyu changed his clothes and walked out of school - he was caught on CCTV on the highway in the city. (Photo: Facebook | Missing-Abhimanyu-Chohan)

London: A 15-year-old Indian-origin boy who disappeared from his school after he was reportedly accused of cheating when he scored 100 per cent marks in an exam has been found safe and well, British police said.

Abhimanyu Chohan went missing from King Henry VIII Independent School in Coventry on Friday after he scored 100 per cent marks in a mock test and was worried about getting into trouble.

West Midlands Police on Tuesday tweeted that he had been found "safe and well", the BBC reported.

On the day he went missing, Abhimanyu changed his clothes and walked out of school - he was caught on CCTV on the highway in the city.

Abhimanyu's father Varinder Chohan said his son had been worried about getting in trouble at school after accusations he had cheated on an exam paper.

His family believe he may have left Coventry and could have travelled as far as Oxfordshire - but he has no money, food or extra clothing.

"We just want him back safe, this is so unlike him. He's a bit of a high flyer, he's a smart kid but he's not street wise," Chouhan said.

"We're worried he may have thought he was in trouble because he got top marks on a mock exam paper."

"We think he might have seen the paper beforehand but we're not sure exactly what happened."

"He was allowed to sit for a completely new paper, so I don't think there was even a major problem with the school. He is due to sit his General Certificate of Secondary Education's next year and is on course to do well.

"But he was worried he might get in trouble because he's never been in trouble before at all. He's never been in detention, he's just a hard-working intelligent kid."

Abhimanyu's mother Navneet said that her son turned 15 about a week ago and "was so happy", the report said.

"I dropped him off and he must have then changed," she said.

"Police came and said 'we can do more but have to wait until we are on high alert'.

"They said maybe he is taking time for himself and wants to clear his head."

Tags: indians abroad, abhimanyu chohan, cheating in exams, king henry viii independent school
Location: United Kingdom, England, London

MOST POPULAR

1

Deepika Padukone’s sister describes her in hilarious way, here’s what actress replied

2

Labrador becomes mother to nine orphan duckings

3

Mango mania: Here are two amazing dishes made with the 'king of fruits'

4

India-Netherlands-Sweden to collaborate for research programme on HIV/AIDS

5

This could finally prove that Loch Ness monster exists

more

Editors' Picks

Suhana Khan before her birthday. (Photo: Twitter)

Happy birthday Suhana Khan: Why she's best friend material and actor Bollywood needs

Tara Sutaria, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor in a still from 'Padmaavat' and Sara Ali Khan at an event.

Step away Sara, Student Of The Year 2 Tara just bagged Arjun Reddy with Shahid

Salman Khan and Varun Dhawan in 'Judwaa 2'.

Kalank: Is Varun Dhawan going the Salman Khan way?

Priyanka Chopra at the royal wedding.

Royal Wedding: Quantico actress Priyanka Chopra is a sight in lavender

Priyanka Chopra with her styling team. (Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra lands in Britain for Royal Wedding, see photos

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The team of ‘Veere Di Wedding’ launched the music of the film at a grand event in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Veere Di Wedding: Glitzy musical evening for Kareena, Sonam and team

The teams of ‘Veere Di Wedding’ and ‘Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran’ were spotted during promotional events for their films in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Kareena, Sonam, John, others up the glam quotient, go all out for their films

The team of ‘Race 3’ provided a grand launch to the reality show ‘Dance Deewane’ by shooting for an episode in which Madhuri Dixit Nene is one of the judges. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman romances Jacqueline, Madhuri reunites with her heroes on TV show

After some delay, John Abraham-Diana Penty starrer 'Parmanu' and Kareena-Sonam Kapoor's 'Veere Di Wedding' is all set to release. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Kareena, Sonam, John, Diana go fashionable at Veere Di Wedding, Parmanu promotions

Four filmmakers Karan Johar, Anurag Kashyap, Zoya Akhtar and Dibakar Banerjee have come together for the anthology film 'Lust Stories' for Netflix. Checkout the exclusive pictures from the trailer launch. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In photos: Karan, Zoya, Dibakar, Bhumi at 'Lust Stories' trailer launch

A screening of the Hollywood film ‘Deadpool 2’ was held in Mumbai late Thursday where several celebrities turned up. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Deadpool 2: Varun brings ladylove along, Harshvardhan springs surprise

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham