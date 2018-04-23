The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Apr 23, 2018 | Last Update : 12:02 PM IST

World, Americas

EU, Mexico reach 'agreement in principle' on free-trade deal

AFP
Published : Apr 23, 2018, 10:52 am IST
Updated : Apr 23, 2018, 10:52 am IST

The move has stoked tensions and uncertainty among signatories to the deal, which also include Canada.

The EU and Mexico released a statement, about an 'agreement in principle' over trade, from EU Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom (L), Mexico Economy Minister Ildefonso Guajardo Villarreal (R). (Photo: AFP)
 The EU and Mexico released a statement, about an 'agreement in principle' over trade, from EU Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom (L), Mexico Economy Minister Ildefonso Guajardo Villarreal (R). (Photo: AFP)

Mexico City: The EU and Mexico said Saturday they had reached an "agreement in principle" to modernise a free-trade deal sealed in 2000 between Brussels and the Latin American country.

"Our negotiators will now continue their work to resolve the remaining technical issues and finalise the full legal text so that our citizens and enterprises can start reaping its benefits as soon as possible," said a statement co-signed by EU Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom, her agriculture counterpart Phil Hogan, and Mexico's Economy Minister Ildefonso Guajardo Villarreal.

The agreement is seen as sending a strong signal to US President Donald Trump who in 2017 launched renegotiations of what he has previously referred to as Mexico's "cash cow" -- the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA).

The move has stoked tensions and uncertainty among signatories to the deal, which also include Canada.

The EU and Mexico said their agreement had been reached after "months of intense negotiations".

"This will contribute to making our trade relationship fit to face the opportunities and challenges of the 21st century," the statement said.

"The European Union and Mexico stand together for open, fair and rules-based trade."

The parties did not reveal further details of the deal, or specify whether it needs to be approved by the European Parliament.

Negotiating teams had begun final discussions in Brussels on Monday, with the deal being modelled on a recently agreed trade deal between Canada and the EU.

Earlier this week, the EU said it was leading the defence of free trade in the face of US "protectionism" as it also unveiled plans to fast-track deals with Japan and Singapore.

Tags: european union, free trade deal, cecilia malmstrom, guajardo villarreal, nafta, donald trump
Location: Mexico, México

MOST POPULAR

1

Study finds 'very' unattractive people earn significantly more

2

Here are 8 things you probably did not know about UK's Queen Elizabeth

3

Salman Khan hugging Elli in Iulia Vantur’s presence is making people go crazy

4

Hawaii shark bite victim previously attacked by bear, snake

5

Shahid, Ranveer, Anushka: Here’s the full list of Dadasaheb Phalke Award winners

more

Editors' Picks

Varun Dhawan on first day of 'Kalank'. (Photo: Instagram)

Watch: This is how Varun Dhawan spends his late nights on the sets of Kalank

John Abraham in 'Parmanu'.

Parmanu row: Prernaa Arora gets back with John Abraham to release the film

Ashutosh Gowariker's 'Panipat' is poised to release on December 6, 2019.

Panipat: Ashutosh Gowariker to erect lavish set for Arjun Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt starrer

'Dhadak' wraps up. (Photo: Instagram)

Dhadak wrap up: Janhvi, Ishaan and Shashank share a group hug, call it home

Alia Bhatt with Varun Dhawan.

Alia Bhatt follows Varun Dhawan's footsteps to promote Raazi

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Taimur Ali Khan might be back in town, but this time it was Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone and Sonam Kapoor who managed to gain limelight for their night appearances at the airport and elsewhere. Here are some other stars who were spotted:

Shining in the dark: Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Sonam get going

Taimur Ali Khan is back in town and there couldn't be anything more joyful. Alongside the kid, his father Saif, 'Padmaavat' stars Deepika, Ranveer and Shahid along with Amitabh Bachchan and others were spotted.

Taimur wins hearts again; Deepika, Saif, Ranveer, Shahid paint the town red

It was a starry affair when popular faces from the silver screen attended the Dadasaheb Phalke Excellence Awards 2018 that was held here on Saturday.

Shahid, Kartik, Shilpa up glam quotient at Dadasaheb Phalke Excellence Awards

The Ambanis are in the mood for celebrations as their son recently got engaged, and now it appears that they threw a party for the same, which was attended by the likes of Aamir Khan and John Abraham.

Aamir Khan, John Abraham glam up Ambani's house party

Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone walked the ramp at Mijwan Fashion Show 2018 on Thursday. Popular fashion designer Manish Malhotra created look for two Bollywood heartthrobs. See exclusive pictures here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ex flames Ranbir-Deepika walk hand in hand at Mijwan Fashion Show 2018

Alia Bhatt, her director Meghna Gulzar and co-star Vicky Kaushal came together to launch the first song 'Ae Watan' from their upcoming film ' Raazi'. See exclusive pictures here. (Photos: Viral BhayanI)

Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal look great at 'Raazi' first song launch

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham