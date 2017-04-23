The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Apr 23, 2017 | Last Update : 10:19 AM IST

World, Americas

Trump signs executive orders to revive US economy

PTI
Published : Apr 23, 2017, 9:52 am IST
Updated : Apr 23, 2017, 9:47 am IST

Key among the three executive orders was a six-month review of certain provisions of the Dodd-Frank law.

US President Donald Trump. (Photo: AP)
 US President Donald Trump. (Photo: AP)

Washington: President Donald Trump has signed a series of executive orders, including on tax simplification, aimed at reviving the economy and bring jobs back to the US, fast tracking the implementation of his election promises before the first 100 days in office.

Key among the three executive orders was a six-month review of certain provisions of the Dodd-Frank law, a measure passed by predecessor Barack Obama in the wake of the 2008 global financial crisis which Wall Street believed had made their job difficult.

Trump walked down street across the White House to the Treasury Department to sign the executive orders which he said is part of his effort to revive the American economy and bring jobs back to the US.

“We’re now in the process of rebuilding America, and there’s a new optimism sweeping across our country like people have not seen in many, many decades. We’re here today to continue this great economic revival,” he said as he signed three presidential directives to further protect American workers and taxpayers. The first executive action instructs the Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin to begin the process of tax simplification.

“Such a big thing. People can’t do their returns. They have no idea what they’re doing. They’re too complicated,” he said. “This regulatory reduction is the first step toward a tax reform that reduces rates, provides relief to our middle class, and lowers our business tax, which is one of the highest in the world and has stopped us from so much wealth and productivity,” he added.

In the other two executive orders, Trump instructed Treasury Secretary Mnuchin to review the damaging Dodd-Frank regulations that failed to hold Wall Street firms accountable. “I mean, they’ve done really, in many cases, the opposite of what they were supposed to. These regulations enshrine ‘too big to fail’ and encourage risky behaviour,” he said.

“We’re taking steps to make our economy more fair and prosperous for all. As part of our broader financial strategy, we’re working to open up lending to small businesses and entrepreneurs, including our incredible women entrepreneurs who are doing better and better and better. We want opportunity for everyone and in every single part of our country,” Trump said.

Earlier, Mnuchin said under the previous administration, the tax code became extremely expensive and burdensome. “Individuals and business spend over 6.1 billion hours; the cost is over USD 230 billion. I think everybody would agree that the tax system is way too complicated and burdensome,” he said.

Tags: donald trump, executive order, us economy
Location: United States, District of Columbia, Washington

MOST POPULAR

1

Harsh Goenka hails MS Dhoni after RPS win against Sunrisers Hyderabad

2

Foul-mouthed Ilie Nastase expelled from Fed Cup tie

3

IPL 2017: MS Dhoni stars as RPS beat SRH by 6 wickets

4

Priyanka Chopra is back in the city and fans are going bonkers!

5

Free hacking tools are turning kids into cyber criminals

more

Editors' Picks

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon's chemistry was impressive in real life just like it is in the trailer of 'Raabta' that was launched on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Raabta trailer launch: Sushant and Krit take reel life chemistry to real life

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, who are set to share screen space in 'Dragon', won awards at the Lokmat Awards held in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Dragon pair Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt bag trophies at awards show

UAE billionaire Rizwan Sajan's son Adel Sajan got married to former beauty queen Sana Khan on a cruise in the Mediterranean Sea where numerous Bollywood stars were also present. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town stars come out in style for UAE billionaire's son's wedding on cruise in Europe

Numerous Bollywood stars made an appearance at the Zee Cine Awards which is set to be telecast on Saturday.

Zee Cine Awards: Bollywood stars give dazzling performances

The entire team of the much anticipated film 'Baahubali: The Conclusion' held a grand audio launch event of the film in Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Prabhas, Rajamouli, Rana, others launch Baahubali 2 audio in grand fashion

Shah Rukh Khan, Sidharth Malhotra and several other stars were spotted arriving for the birthday bash of Alia Bhatt at her residence on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town stars celebrate with Alia Bhatt as she turns a year older

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham