Saturday, Feb 23, 2019 | Last Update : 12:22 PM IST

World, Americas

Democrats push to block Donald Trump's border emergency

AFP
Published : Feb 23, 2019, 10:12 am IST
Updated : Feb 23, 2019, 10:12 am IST

US Democrats on Friday rolled out their measure aimed at blocking President Donald Trump from circumventing Congress.

The legislation is expected to clear the Democrat-held House of Representatives. (Photo:AP)
 The legislation is expected to clear the Democrat-held House of Representatives. (Photo:AP)

Washington: US Democrats on Friday rolled out their measure aimed at blocking President Donald Trump from circumventing Congress to seize federal dollars for construction of his controversial southern border wall.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the chamber will vote next Tuesday on the so-called disapproval resolution to terminate the national emergency that Trump declared last week, an exceptional step that sparked fierce political and legal battles.

The legislation is expected to clear the Democrat-held House of Representatives, then head to the Senate where it is guaranteed a vote under the rules. Its fate however is anything but assured in the upper chamber, which is controlled by Trump's Republicans.

Trump swiftly weighed in to say he would reject the measure if it reaches his desk, deepening a showdown with his Capitol Hill opponents. "Will I veto it? 100 per cent," Trump said, expressing confidence that Congress would not be able to override his objection. Overriding a presidential veto requires a two-thirds majority in both chambers, meaning substantial numbers of Republicans would have to break with Trump in order for his emergency declaration to be blocked.

Pelosi meanwhile hammered away at Trump's "lawless" declaration, saying it had no valid rationale. "There is no evidence to support the president's false claim of a crisis on the border," Pelosi told a conference call Friday from Laredo, Texas, where she and fellow lawmakers were visiting a bridge connecting the US and Mexico.

Trump announced the emergency last week in order to bypass Congress, which did not approve the USD 5.7 billion he wanted for his wall, a longstanding promise from his 2016 presidential campaign. The spending bill, which he reluctantly signed in order to avert a government shutdown, included appropriations of just USD 1.4 billion for fencing and other barriers along the border, but specifically not for Trump's proposed wall.

Democrats -- and some wary Republicans -- condemned Trump's unilateral move as an effort to usurp the powers of the purse, which under the US Constitution are reserved for Congress.

"We do not have a monarch, we have a separation of powers in our country," Pelosi said, adding she was urging Republicans to join Democrats in pushing back against the president.

The call to action comes as Trump and the White House press on with plans to re-purpose more than USD 6 billion from other sources, mostly already-allocated funds in the Defense Department budget.

Trump has repeatedly declared that rampant illegal immigration is fuelling a crisis along the border, leading to higher crime and strains on public services such as health care.

Congressman Joaquin Castro cited low levels of illegal immigration and record levels of national security resources at the border to boost the argument that Trump's emergency declaration was unnecessary, and "an unconstitutional power grab."

Castro, who chairs the Congressional Hispanic Caucus, said his resolution already has at least 226 co-sponsors, including one Republican -- beyond the simple majority needed in the 435-member body. He said he would keep calling Republicans to build support for the measure and to urge lawmakers to send a bipartisan message to Trump.

"If the Congress rolls over on this, the president is likely to do it again," warned Castro. Days earlier, 16 states filed suit against the Trump administration, saying the emergency declaration violated the US Constitution's assertion that Congress is the final arbiter of public funds.

The White House has remained consistent in its position that the emergency order empowers Trump to reallocate funds. Military officials said some 6,000 active-duty troops and 2,300 National Guard members will be positioned along the border beginning March 1, helping install an additional 140 miles (225 kilometers) of concertina wire.

The states' lawsuit countered that tapping military money would result in huge losses for the states' National Guard units which would otherwise use the dollars for counter-narcotics activities and law enforcement.

Pelosi noted that a genuine emergency would secure support from Congress and the American people, but that Trump was merely declaring one in order "to honor an applause line in a rally."

Tags: nancy pelosi, donald trump, mexican border wall, democrats, house of representatives
Location: United States, District of Columbia, Washington

Latest From World

Police said the suspect had previously been arrested 12 times. (Representational Image)

Spanish Boy kills mother, chops body, keeps her remains in container

If confirmed by the Senate, Craft, 56, would replace Haley. (Photo:AP)

Trump nominates his envoy to Canada as next ambassador to UN

The report cited tariffs as a key risk to rising inflation but falling oil prices and a strong dollar could dampen inflation. (File Photo)

Brexit, trade tensions pose risk to US economy: Fed

He also said India is accusing Pakistan for the Pulwama attack without any proof. (Photo:AFP)

Pakistan to UNSC: India threatening regional security

MOST POPULAR

1

Spanish Boy kills mother, chops body, keeps her remains in container

2

Holostream: Relieving the pain and time of sharing 3D video content

3

Couple plead guilty to torturing their own kids at US 'House of Horror'

4

Who measured Modi’s 56-inch chest?: Digvijaya mocks PM over Pulwama

5

Lookalikes of Kim Jong Un, Donald Trump commit to 'peace' ahead of Hanoi summit

more

Editors' Picks

The NCPCR in India went ahead to recommend a ban on the game in India in order to cut down the addiction amongst the youth of today and help them concentrate on studies.

BAN PUBG: After demands for ban in India, PUBG promises new path

A new smartphone may not be all that cheerful, but could probably save you big time, someday.

Why retiring your old smartphone could be crucial

Data breaches will continue. And as long as we as netizens will continue to use simple and common passwords, the database will keep increasing. (Photo: Pixabay, representative image purpose only)

773 million email ID, passwords exposed. Were you part of it?

Mozilla Foundation, a non-profit organisation behind the famous Mozilla Firefox browser, has put out a list of smart devices that could help you know which devices are safe and which aren’t as much.

Here’s a list of ‘creepy’ smart gifts that could spy on you

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The big fat Isha-Anand wedding witnessed some super heavyweight names gracing the gala affair, with the likes of from Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and family, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt and many others. Take a look at the pictures from the ceremony. (Photos: Mrugesh Bandiwadekar)

Pics: From DeepVeer to NickYanka, stars who attended Isha Ambani's wedding

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's pre-wedding festivities saw many Bollywood celebrities in Udaipur. The two-day celebrations came to rest with all the stars and celebrities heading back home, including Beyoncé. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Isha Ambani's sangeet bash: Beyoncé, Salman, DeepVeer leave for home

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are now back in town and the couples and star kids are still making a noise in town.

Nickyanka back; couples, star kids still continue to rule

Ahead the release of Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath, Bollywood celebrities appeared for the special screening of the film including Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam among others. Check out the exclusive pictures right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Janhvi, Ishaan, Ananya and others attend Sara's Kedarnath screening

Post the Nickyanka wedding, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra hosted a wedding reception in Delhi.

Nickyanka reception: Couple looks beautiful, greets PM

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra finally got married in the Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur, which was witnessed by the families.

Nickyanka wedding: Newlyweds back from Jodhpur, families accompany

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham