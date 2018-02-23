The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Feb 24, 2018 | Last Update : 12:57 AM IST

World, Americas

What’s undermining UN: 40 sex abuse allegations in last quarter of 2017

REUTERS
Published : Feb 23, 2018, 3:21 pm IST
Updated : Feb 23, 2018, 3:22 pm IST

‘Every allegation involving our personnel undermines our values and principles and the sacrifice of those who serve with pride.’

Of the 40 accusations, 15 were reported from peacekeeping operations, 17 came from UN agencies, funds and programs, while eight were reported by implementing partners, said UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric. (Photo: AFP)
 Of the 40 accusations, 15 were reported from peacekeeping operations, 17 came from UN agencies, funds and programs, while eight were reported by implementing partners, said UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric. (Photo: AFP)

United Nations: Forty allegations of sexual exploitation and abuse were made during the last three months of 2017 against United Nations peacekeeping missions, agencies, funds and programs and implementing partners, the world body said on Thursday.

Of the 40 accusations, 15 were reported from peacekeeping operations, 17 came from UN agencies, funds and programs, while eight were reported by implementing partners, said UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric.

"Every allegation involving our personnel undermines our values and principles and the sacrifice of those who serve with pride and professionalism in some of the most dangerous places in the world," Dujarric said.

He said the 40 allegations involved 54 victims - 30 women and 16 girls, while the ages of eight others are unknown. Twelve cases occurred in 2017, seven in 2016, three in 2015 or earlier, while the dates for the rest are unknown.

Two cases have been substantiated, three not substantiated, while the rest are under investigation, Dujarric said.

More than 95,000 civilians and 90,000 troops and police work for the United Nations.

The United Nations has tried to increase transparency and strengthen how it deals with such accusations during the past few years after a string of sexual exploitation and abuse charges were made against UN peacekeepers in Central African Africa.

Charities in the aid sector have recently come under the spotlight and several have pledged to overhaul their approach to dealing with allegations of sexual misconduct and harassment.

The deputy director of the United Nations children's agency UNICEF, Justin Forsyth, resigned on Thursday after Save the Children UK said concerns were raised about inappropriate comments and behaviour Forsyth in 2011 and 2015, when he was the charity's chief executive.

Tags: stephane dujarric, un, sex abuse, justin forsyth
Location: United States, New York, New York

MOST POPULAR

1

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety movie review: Easy-breezy affair with bromance till the brim

2

SpaceX launches Spanish satellite, 2 others from California

3

In Mexican cartel country, priests have uneasy ties with narcos

4

Wife divorces husband in Dubai for charging £100 everytime he gave her a lift

5

‘SRK looked like alien, Janhvi no threat to Sara’: Abhishek Kapoor ridiculed stars?

more

Editors' Picks

The move came when Getty Images complained to the European Commission accusing the tech giant of anti-competitive practices.

Google images download issue was part of a 'peace deal' with Getty Images

Rival digital payments services have pointed out exceptions that have been applied to WhatsApp’s service.

NPCI gives consent to WhatsApp Payments for BHIM UPI

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

With their film releasing on Friday, the teams of ‘Welcome to New York’ and ‘Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety’ held screenings for the industry at separate events in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Movie time: Kartik, Rakul, Urvashi, others watch Welcome to New York, SKTKS

The team of ‘Baaghi 2’ launched the trailer of the action film in a grand manner in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Baaghi 2: Tiger, Disha's chopper landing, eyes for each other do the talking

Numerous Bollywood stars were present in Waldorf Astoria Ras al Khaimah, UAE on Tuesday for wedding of actor Mohit Marwah. (Photos: Instagram)

Sridevi, Anil together, Sonam, Arjun, KJo, stars galore as Mohit Marwah gets hitched

Actor Mohit Marwah is all set to get married and his big Kapoor family turned up for the celebrations in UAE. (Photo: Instagram)

Kapoors and celebrations: Sridevi, Arjun, others in UAE for Mohit's wedding

Stars made headlines with their attires and wins at The BAFTA British Academy Film Awards held at the Royal Albert Hall in London on Sunday. (Photo: AP/ AFP)

BAFTAs: Jolie, JLaw, raise voice in black, Duchess doesn't; stars win trophies

Sridevi inaugurated a noble initiative at a educational institution in Mumbai, where other celebrities were also spotted on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sridevi flags off noble initiative, other stars lend support to event in style

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham