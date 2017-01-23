The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Jan 23, 2017 | Last Update : 03:56 PM IST

World, Americas

Donald Trump: The first President to have appeared in porn video

AGE CORRESPONDENT
Published : Jan 23, 2017, 2:30 pm IST
Updated : Jan 23, 2017, 2:30 pm IST

'Beauty is beauty, and let's see what happens in New York,' Trump was heard saying in the video.

The 70-year-old Republican had made an appearance in a Playboy film in 2000. (Photo: YouTube Screengrab)
  The 70-year-old Republican had made an appearance in a Playboy film in 2000. (Photo: YouTube Screengrab)

Washington: Donald Trump, who was sworn-in as the 45th President of the United States of America on January 20, 2017, had appeared in a soft-porn video, it has emerged.

According to a report in the Mirror, the 70-year-old Republican had made an appearance in a Playboy film in 2000.

The Playboy video titled 'Centerfold', features "fully nude women posing in sexual positions, dancing naked, touching themselves while naked, touching each other sensually, rubbing honey on themselves," the report said.

As far as Trump's part in the video is concerned, he did a cameo where he welcomed he Playmates on their visit to New York City, smashed a champagne bottle on a limousine and poured the champagne all over the Playboy logo.

He is then heard saying, "Beauty is beauty, and let's see what happens in New York."

Ironically, last year Trump had vowed to crackdown on pornography if elected. He took the oath as the 45th President of US on January 20, 2017 with millions of protesters rallying against him.

Tags: donald trump, playboy, porn video
Location: United States, Washington

MOST POPULAR

1

Hugo Barra announces his exit from Xiaomi

2

Ranveer Singh's doppelganger spotted in Pakistan

3

Bangladesh cricketer Arafat Sunny in police custody

4

Zombies might destroy human race in 100 days: study

5

Twitter users forced to follow US President Donald Trump after glitch

more

Editors' Picks

Obama has now planned to start Obama.org, a website which he and his wife Michelle will be coordinating their work together.

Barack Obama heads back to his original Twitter, starts Obama.org

WhatsApp is of the most popular messaging platforms for sharing information. Random news is known for spreading rumours and scams.

How to trick a WhatsApp scam message, refrain from spreading it

Thousands of students protesting at Tamukkam grounds. (Photo: DC)

Jallikattu ban: PM meets TN CM, says matter sub-judice

He was presented with a citation by former India player and Legends Club President Madhav Apte. (Photo: PTI)

Kapil Dev inducted into Legends Club 'Hall of Fame'

Alleged serial rapist Sunil Rastogi, who was arrested in Delhi last week. (Photo: File)

'Serial rapist' was hunting for victims when daughter was ill

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Shahid Kapoor was present on the first day of the shoot of his brother Ishaan Khatter's debut film on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shahid lends full support to brother as he faces the camera the first time

Sussanne Khan was snapped by shutterbugs as she watched her ex husband Hrithik Roshan's film 'Kaabil' on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sussanne Khan watches ex-husband Hrithik Roshan's Kaabil

Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam geared up for the release of their film 'Kaabil' by promoting film in Delhi. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Hrithik-Yami gear up for Kaabil release with frantic promotions

Shah Rukh Khan and the team of his upcoming film 'Raees' were seen at the first screening of the film in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Shah Rukh Khan's Raees watches film for first time

The makers of 'OK Jaanu' held a screening for film industry celebrities on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun, Sidharth, Kriti, others stars watch OK Jaanu

Hrithik celebrated his birthday on Tuesday and his close friends and relatives were snapped by shutterbugs. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Hrithik turns a year older with a bash for close ones

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham