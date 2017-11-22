The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Nov 22, 2017 | Last Update : 01:42 PM IST

World, Americas

US congratulates Dalveer Bhandari for renomination to ICJ, asserts no change in UNSC veto

PTI
Published : Nov 22, 2017, 11:54 am IST
Updated : Nov 22, 2017, 11:56 am IST

India's Dalveer Bhandari was re-elected to the International Court of Justice with more than two-thirds of the UN members backing him.

After 11 rounds of voting, judge Christopher Greenwood from Britain withdrew from the race, leaving India's nominee Dalveer Bhandari (left) to be re-elected for a nine-year term. (Photo: AP)
  After 11 rounds of voting, judge Christopher Greenwood from Britain withdrew from the race, leaving India's nominee Dalveer Bhandari (left) to be re-elected for a nine-year term. (Photo: AP)

Washington: The US has congratulated Justice Dalveer Bhandari for his re-election to the International Court of Justice or ICJ, however, it asserted that it is against any change in the current veto structure of the UN Security Council, even as it favours a modest expansion of the 15-membered body.

India's Dalveer Bhandari was Tuesday re-elected to the International Court of Justice with more than two-thirds of the UN members backing him, forcing Britain to withdraw its candidate amidst high drama in the hard-fought race to the world court.

Responding to questions on reform of the 15-member top wing of the world court, a US State Department spokesperson said: The United States remains open in principle to the idea of UN Security Council reform, including a modest expansion of the Security Council.

Read: India's nominee re-elected as ICJ judge after Britain withdraws

"We believe a reformed council must reflect the realities of the 21st century and be able to meet the challenges of this century with enhanced - and not diminished - effectiveness and efficiency. To this end, we remain opposed to any alteration or expansion of the veto, the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson was asked about reform of the UNSC in view of the differences that emerged between the General Assembly and the Security Council during the just concluded election to the ICJ.

For the last remaining seat, the General Assembly and the UN Security Council had to carry 11 round of voting before judge Christopher Greenwood from Britain withdrew from the race, leaving India's nominee Dalveer Bhandari to be re-elected for a nine-year term.

Read: As India stands deadlocked at ICJ elections, UK resorts to ‘dirty politics’

"We congratulate Judge Dalveer Bhandari of India for his re-election to the International Court of Justice, as well as the other candidates who were elected or re-elected...," the spokesperson said, thanking Judge Greenwood for his service to the ICJ.

However, the official refused to comment on the 11 rounds of voting.

"We're not going to comment on the prior rounds of voting. In the end, Judge Bhandari received the unanimous support of the UNSC and an absolute majority in the UN General Assembly for his re-election to the ICJ," the spokesperson said.

Tags: icj, dalveer bhandari, christopher greenwood, unga
Location: United States, District of Columbia, Washington

MOST POPULAR

1

The Ashes: Glenn Maxwell called in as cover for injury doubt David Warner

2

ICC Test Rankings: Virat Kohli climbs to fifth spot

3

Priyanka Chopra reveals her new look for 'Quantico' season three

4

I can't afford to lose this job: Maharashtra cop waiting on gender-reassignment surgery

5

Find out how Queen Elizabeth and Prince Phillip are actually related

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham