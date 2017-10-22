The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Oct 22, 2017 | Last Update : 03:09 PM IST

 LIVE !  :  (Photo: BCCI) LIVE | India vs New Zealand, 1st ODI: Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit depart early
 
World, Americas

Tom Perez calls Trump out, claims ‘most dangerous’ president ever

AP
Published : Oct 22, 2017, 1:34 pm IST
Updated : Oct 22, 2017, 1:38 pm IST

Democrats looking to hold Virginia governor's seat and wrest New Jersey governor's seat from Republican control.

‘If someone ever asks you which wing of the party you belong to, tell 'em you belong to the accomplishment wing of the Democratic Party,’ Tom Perez said. (Photo: AP)
 ‘If someone ever asks you which wing of the party you belong to, tell 'em you belong to the accomplishment wing of the Democratic Party,’ Tom Perez said. (Photo: AP)

Las Vegas: Navigating ongoing rifts on the political left, Democratic Party Chairman Tom Perez said party unity is crucial in the fight against President Donald Trump, whom he lambasted as an "existential threat" to the nation. "We have the most dangerous president in American history and one of the most reactionary Congresses in American history," Perez said as he addressed the first national party gathering since his election in February.

The former Obama Cabinet officer blistered "a culture of corruption" that he said extends to Trump's Cabinet, House Speaker Paul Ryan and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, but he warned that internal ruckuses over party priorities and leadership would distract from the goal of winning more elections to upend Republicans' domination in Washington.

The chairman's plea comes amid a rift over his appointments to little-known but influential party committees and the 75 at-large members of the national party committee.

Perez and his aides plug his choices as a way to make the Democratic National Committee (DNC) younger and more diverse, but the moves also mean demotions for several prominent Democrats who backed Bernie Sanders over Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential primaries and then supported Minnesota Rep. Keith Ellison over Perez in the post election race for party chairman.

Perez spent considerable time during the week's proceedings meeting privately with some frustrated DNC members, including some he did not reappoint. He apologised publicly Saturday for not reaching all of those members before he announced his appointments, but he defended his overall aim.

"If someone ever asks you which wing of the party you belong to, tell 'em you belong to the accomplishment wing of the Democratic Party," he said, "because you're trying to gets things done. That's what we're trying to do here, folks. We're trying to move the ball forward."

To some extent, the latest developments reflect routine party politics after an unusually contentious chairman's race, but they also highlight lingering resentments from Sanders backers who accused the DNC in 2016 of stacking the nominating process in Clinton's favour. Perez's appointees will hold sway over setting the primary calendar in 2020 and, perhaps most importantly, whether the party's super delegates, including the 75 at-large members, will continue to cast presidential nominating votes at Democratic conventions without being bound to any state primary or caucus results.

Democrats are looking next month to hold the Virginia governor's seat and wrest the New Jersey governor's seat from Republican control.

Next year, Democrats need to flip at least 24 Republican congressional seats to regain control of the House. They face an uphill battle in gaining control of the Senate, because they must defend 10 incumbents in states Trump won last November. Democrats also want to increase their gubernatorial roster from the current 15 state executives.

Tags: tom perez, donald trump, democratic national committee
Location: United States, Nevada, Las Vegas

MOST POPULAR

1

Denmark Open Super Series: Kidambi Srikanth beats Wong Wing Ki Vincent to reach final

2

India vs New Zealand: Virat Kohli hails spin duo Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal

3

Vaping may cause deadly lung diseases, says study

4

Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 review: The torchbearer for bezel-less smartphones

5

Google's Visual Core will make Pixel 2 take even better pictures

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

Individuals can participate regardless of their sexual orientation, but the circuit allows cowboys and cowgirls in the LBTQ community in particular to feel comfortable doing something they love. (Photo: AP)

US: Rodeo stars gear up for the International Gay Rodeo in Las Vegas

Kali Puja was practically unknown before the 18th century; however, a late 17th-century devotional text Kalika mangalkavya –by Balram mentions an annual festival dedicated to Kali. It was introduced in Bengal during the 18th century, by King (Raja) Krishnachandra of Navadvipa. (Photo: Soumyadeep Choudhuri)

Kali Puja 2017: Invoking the destroyer of evil forces

Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, was celebrated across the country Thursday. The festival marks the triumph of light over darkness, the return of Lord Rama and in certain parts of India, the invocation of Goddess Kali. (Photo: PTI. AP)

Celebrating Diwali across borders

The word itself is derived from the Sanskrit word "deepavali," meaning "series of lighted lamps," hence, it is also known as the festival of lights. (Photo: PTI)

Nation lights up on Diwali eve

Diwali is celebrated as the triumph of good over evil and light over darkness. (Photo: PTI/ AP)

Festival of Light spreads cheer across nation

Deepavali, also known as Festival of Lights, is celebrated by Hindu communities as the new beginning and the triumph of good over evil and light over darkness. (Photo: AP)

Malaysians celebrate Deepavali

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham