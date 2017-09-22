The Asian Age | News

Friday, Sep 22, 2017 | Last Update : 07:18 PM IST

World, Americas

'Madman' Kim Jong-Un will be tested like never before: Trump

AFP
Published : Sep 22, 2017, 6:25 pm IST
Updated : Sep 22, 2017, 6:26 pm IST

Earlier on Friday Kim blasted Trump as a 'mentally deranged US dotard' who will 'pay dearly' for threatening to destroy North Korea.

 Trump branded Kim 'Rocket Man' and threatened to 'totally destroy North Korea' in his UN speech. (Photo: AP/File)

Washington: US President Donald Trump on Friday warned "madman" North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un that he would be "tested," the latest in an exchange of insults between the two.

"Kim Jong Un of North Korea, who is obviously a madman who doesn't mind starving or killing his people, will be tested like never before!" Trump tweeted.

Earlier on Friday Kim blasted Trump as a "mentally deranged US dotard" who will "pay dearly" for threatening to destroy North Korea.

Trump "insulted me and my country in front of the eyes of the world and made the most ferocious declaration of a war in history", Kim said, according to the official Korean Central News Agency.

Read: At UN, Donald Trump threatens to ‘destroy North Korea’

He blasted Trump's maiden speech to the UN General Assembly as "unprecedented rude nonsense".

Trump branded Kim "Rocket Man" and threatened to "totally destroy North Korea" in his UN speech. Washington followed on Thursday by announcing tougher sanctions on North Korea. Trump had earlier threatened Pyongyang with "fire and fury."

Trump has traded tough rhetoric with Pyongyang as it pushed an increasingly brazen weapons programme in recent months, with missile launches and its sixth and largest
nuclear test.

On the fringes of the UN General Assembly in New York, North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong-ho told reporters Pyongyang might now consider detonating a hydrogen bomb
outside its territory. 

Tags: donald trump, kim jong-un, un general assembly, north korea's missile launch
Location: United States, District of Columbia, Washington

