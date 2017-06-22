The Asian Age | News

Thursday, Jun 22, 2017

World, Americas

Trump takes U-turn, says we have great relationship with China

REUTERS
Published : Jun 22, 2017, 9:16 am IST
Updated : Jun 22, 2017, 9:15 am IST

Trump took to Twitter to thank China for attempting to resolve tensions with North Korea, but declared that Beijing's 'efforts' had failed.

 US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping (Photo: AP)

Washington: President Donald Trump on Wednesday said the United States had a "great relationship with China" as he stood beside former Iowa Governor Terry Branstad, the new US ambassador to Beijing.

"We have a great relationship with China and I really like President Xi," Trump said in a speech at an Iowa community college. The comment came a day after Trump said Chinese efforts to persuade North Korea to rein in its weapons programs had failed.

Earlier on Wednesday, US President Donald Trump took to Twitter Tuesday to thank China for attempting to resolve tensions with North Korea, but declared that Beijing's "efforts" had failed.

"While I greatly appreciate the efforts of President Xi & China to help with North Korea, it has not worked out. At least I know China tried!" Trump wrote.

The tweet came a day after the death of Otto Warmbier -- a US student who returned in a coma from prison in North Korea -- and on the eve of a first US-China strategic security dialogue.

Since coming to office, Trump has tried to get Beijing to put pressure on Pyongyang over its nuclear and ballistic missile programs.

It was unclear if the tweet was a signal that those efforts have failed. That conclusion could be seen as a warning of unilateral US action to follow.

