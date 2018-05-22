The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, May 22, 2018 | Last Update : 07:59 AM IST

World, Americas

Gina Haspel sworn in as 1st woman lead of CIA; special person, says Trump

AFP
Published : May 22, 2018, 7:43 am IST
Updated : May 22, 2018, 7:41 am IST

The 61-year-old Haspel, a Russia specialist who spent her career in the CIA's clandestine service, takes over from Mike Pompeo.

Haspel was confirmed by the Senate last week in a 54-45 vote, despite the deep reservations of some lawmakers about her past involvement in the torture of terror suspects in the post-9/11 era. (Photo: AP)
 Haspel was confirmed by the Senate last week in a 54-45 vote, despite the deep reservations of some lawmakers about her past involvement in the torture of terror suspects in the post-9/11 era. (Photo: AP)

Washington: Veteran CIA officer Gina Haspel was sworn in as the agency's first female director Monday, hailing the "heroines" who had gone before her and expressing hope she and her team would be "role models."

The 61-year-old Haspel, a Russia specialist who spent her career in the Central Intelligence Agency's clandestine service, takes over from Mike Pompeo, whom Trump recently made his secretary of state.

Haspel was confirmed by the Senate last week in a 54-45 vote, despite the deep reservations of some lawmakers about her past involvement in the torture of terror suspects in the post-9/11 era.

"I stand on the shoulders of heroines who never sought public acclaim, but served as inspirations to the generations that came after them," Haspel said after being sworn in by Vice President Mike Pence and introduced by President Donald Trump.

"I would not be standing before you today if not for the remarkable courage and dedication displayed by generations" of women officers, she said at CIA headquarters in Virginia. 

"In roles both large and small," Haspel said they "challenged stereotypes, broke down barriers and opened doors for the rest of us."

"I am deeply indebted to them and I am extremely proud to follow in their footsteps and to carry on their extraordinary legacy."

Haspel added: "I want the current CIA leadership team to be role models and mentors for our next generation of officers."

She joked about her bruising confirmation hearing, which dug into her work overseeing a secret "black site" prison in Thailand.

It was there that Al-Qaeda suspects Abu Zubaydah and Abd al-Rahim al-Nashiri were water-boarded, an interrogation technique subsequently condemned as torture.

"It has been nearly 50 years since an operations officer rose up through the ranks to become the director and after the experience of the last two months, I think I know why that is," she told officers and invited guests.

In his introductory remarks, Trump paid tribute to Haspel as "a very special person" who was uniquely qualified to lead "the most elite intelligence professionals on the planet Earth."

"Our enemies will take note: Gina is tough. She is strong. And when it comes to defending America, Gina will never, ever back down," Trump said.

The president largely avoided the controversies swirling around his presidency, including his allegations, just hours earlier, that former CIA director John Brennan was behind the investigation into his campaign's dealings.

Trump however angered some former CIA officers with his decision to thank "courageous" Congressman Devin Nunes.

A Trump supporter, Nunes has demanded documents about the investigation into Team Trump, but which the intelligence community says risks exposing sources.

Former intelligence officer David Priess said Trump's comment about Nunes was "disgusting."

"I can't imagine this comment goes over well-but, unlike the president, IC officials are respectful enough not to make a scene," Priess said.

Tags: gina haspel, donald trump, cia
Location: United States, District of Columbia, Washington

MOST POPULAR

1

Meet 70-year-old who claims she is pregnant with baby girl

2

Amid link-up rumours with Ranbir, Alia makes interesting revelation about baby names

3

Karan Johar feels he’s not in the position to fight Salman Khan

4

Twin twist: Mumbai brothers not just look identical, but score same marks

5

Russia unveils world’s first floating nuclear power station

more

Editors' Picks

Tara Sutaria, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor in a still from 'Padmaavat' and Sara Ali Khan at an event.

Step away Sara, Student Of The Year 2 Tara just bagged Arjun Reddy with Shahid

Salman Khan and Varun Dhawan in 'Judwaa 2'.

Kalank: Is Varun Dhawan going the Salman Khan way?

Priyanka Chopra at the royal wedding.

Royal Wedding: Quantico actress Priyanka Chopra is a sight in lavender

Priyanka Chopra with her styling team. (Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra lands in Britain for Royal Wedding, see photos

Salman Khan at 'Race 3' trailer launch.

Race 3 trailer launch: 5 times Salman Khan trolled media and Jacqueline, Remo

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The team of ‘Race 3’ provided a grand launch to the reality show ‘Dance Deewane’ by shooting for an episode in which Madhuri Dixit Nene is one of the judges. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman romances Jacqueline, Madhuri reunites with her heroes on TV show

After some delay, John Abraham-Diana Penty starrer 'Parmanu' and Kareena-Sonam Kapoor's 'Veere Di Wedding' is all set to release. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Kareena, Sonam, John, Diana go fashionable at Veere Di Wedding, Parmanu promotions

Four filmmakers Karan Johar, Anurag Kashyap, Zoya Akhtar and Dibakar Banerjee have come together for the anthology film 'Lust Stories' for Netflix. Checkout the exclusive pictures from the trailer launch. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In photos: Karan, Zoya, Dibakar, Bhumi at 'Lust Stories' trailer launch

A screening of the Hollywood film ‘Deadpool 2’ was held in Mumbai late Thursday where several celebrities turned up. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Deadpool 2: Varun brings ladylove along, Harshvardhan springs surprise

The team of ‘Raazi’ celebrated the success of the film at an event in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

As Raazi wows audiences, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, KJo and team celebrate

The team of ‘Race 3’ launched the trailer of the film at an event in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman's Race 3 team is one happy family as they come together for thriller

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham