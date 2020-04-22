Wednesday, Apr 22, 2020 | Last Update : 08:35 PM IST

29th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

20,539

Recovered

4,115

Deaths

653
Maharashtra5218722251 Gujarat227214495 Delhi215661147 Rajasthan186832827 Tamil Nadu159663518 Madhya Pradesh158715280 Uttar Pradesh133716221 Telangana92819423 Andhra Pradesh81312024 Kerala4263072 Karnataka42512917 West Bengal4237315 Jammu and Kashmir407815 Haryana2601533 Punjab2514916 Bihar136422 Odisha83301 Jharkhand4642 Uttarakhand46190 Himachal Pradesh39162 Chhatisgarh36260 Assam35191 Chandigarh27140 Meghalaya1201 Puducherry740 Goa770 Manipur220 Tripura210 Mizoram100 Arunachal Pradesh110
World, Americas

WHO becoming tool of 'Chinese propaganda': US

PTI
Published : Apr 22, 2020, 11:08 am IST
Updated : Apr 22, 2020, 11:08 am IST

US President Donald Trump recently announced he would put a hold on America's funding to the World Health Organization

President Donald Trump speaks about the coronavirus in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House.b (AP Photo)
  President Donald Trump speaks about the coronavirus in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House.b (AP Photo)

Washington: The World Health Organization has become a tool of the "Chinese propaganda", the Trump administration has alleged, asserting that the global health agency has lost all its credibility during the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

US President Donald Trump recently announced he would put a hold on America's funding to the World Health Organization (WHO), accusing the UN health body of becoming "China-centric" during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The United States is the largest contributor to the Geneva-headquartered world body.

"The problem with the WHO is that they've lost all credibility during this crisis," US National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien said on Tuesday.

"It's not like the WHO has been a highly-credible organization for many years. The United States spends over half a billion dollars on the WHO. China spends about USD 40 million dollars on the WHO, about one-tenth of what the US spends, and yet the WHO has become a tool of Chinese propaganda," he alleged.

O'Brien said that on January 14, the WHO assured the US that there was no human to human transmission of the COVID-19, that well into the public health crisis in China, that turned out to be utterly false.

In February, the WHO criticized travel restrictions that were being placed on travel from China and other hotspots, not just by the US, but by other countries, he said.

"That turned out to be totally improper advice, and has been rejected by the public health professionals," he noted.

On March 11, the WHO came out with non-medical advice and said that the Communist Party of China's reaction to the virus has been an "amazing achievement" in containing it. And of now, the virus is in at least 184 countries, he said.

"So if that's an amazing achievement, I don't know what is. So we've got a real credibility problem with the WHO," he said.

The United States is working with friends and allies to see if it can be reformed, he said.

"But one thing we will do, even though we've suspended funding, we're going to make sure that the taxpayer dollars of hard-working Americans that they want to see help our friends and partners and folks around the world who need it, we're going to make sure those dollars get delivered directly to countries, directly to the non-governmental organizations, the Red Cross, places that are fighting this disease on the front line," O'Brien said.

"Unfortunately, the WHO has just lost credibility at this point, and you know, instead of stopping, when you hit rock bottom, you stop digging. But the WHO today, apparently, is going to keep digging," he said.

The COVID-19 has claimed more than 45,000 lives and infected over 824,000 people in the US. Globally, the virus has killed 177,445 people and infected over 2.5 million, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

Tags: world health organization (who), coronavirus crisis, global health problem, coronavirus pandemic, chinese propaganda
Location: United States, Washington, Vancouver

Latest From World

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan underwent a test for the novel coronavirus on Wednesday. (AFP Photo)

Pakistan PM Imran Khan undergoes covid19 test

A body wrapped in plastic that was unloaded from a refrigerated truck is handled by medical workers wearing personal protective equipment at Brooklyn Hospital Center in New York City (AP Photo)

Global coronavirus cases exceed 2.54 million, death toll crosses 177,000

Medical workers wait for patients at a special coronavirus intake area at Maimonides Medical Center in the Borough Park section of Brooklyn which has seen an upsurge of coronavirus patients, April 2, 2020 in New York City. (AFP Photo)

Coronavirus second wave may be even worse: US health chief

34 crew members on an Italian cruise ship docked for repairs in southwestern Japan have tested positive for the coronavirus. (AP Photo)

34 positive coronavirus cases on cruise ship docked in Japan

MOST POPULAR

1

Army tells personnel to follow cyber safety precautions while using Aarogya Setu app

2

How safe is it to conceive amid a pandemic?

3

Tendulkar, Sehwag included in Warne's greatest World ODI XI

4

Priyanka Chopra to participate in virtual benefit concert for COVID-19

5

WhatsApp limits forwards to one chat at a time in India to halt spread of coronavirus misinformation

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

The dress featured a fairly simple silhouette with a plunging neckline. But the drama is brought by the feathered veil/cape element. It also had a bow at the neck for added drama. (Photo: AP)

Valentino fashionably interprets A Midsummer's Night Dream

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham