World, Americas

Donald Trump announces 60-day halt to US green cards

PTI
Published : Apr 22, 2020, 9:14 am IST
Updated : Apr 22, 2020, 9:14 am IST

Trump said that the move will not have any impact on those entering the country on a temporary basis

President Donald Trump says he'll sign an executive order
  President Donald Trump says he'll sign an executive order "to temporarily suspend immigration into the United States" because of the coronavirus. (AP Photo)

Washington: President Donald Trump has said that he will halt the issuing of the new green cards or legal permanent residency for the next 60 days as part of his executive order to temporarily suspend immigration into the US.

Trump, however, said on Tuesday that the move will not have any impact on those entering the country on a temporary basis.

As per the existing law, the US can issue a maximum of 1,40,000 employment-based green cards every year with a per country cap of seven per cent.

Accordingly, in fiscal year 2019, Indian nationals received 9,008 category 1 (EB1), 2,908 category 2 (EB2), and 5,083 category 3 (EB3) green cards. EB1-3 are different categories of employment-based green cards.

Many have interpreted that those on non-immigrant work visas like the much sought-after H-1B, popular among Indian professionals, issued mainly to foreign technology professionals will not be impacted. The seasonal immigrant workers for agricultural purposes too will not be impacted.

In any case, the executive order to be signed by Trump on Wednesday will impact a large number of tens and thousands of Indian-Americans, who are waiting to get a Green Card. This is expected to further delay the process.

"We must first take care of the American worker, this pause will be in effect for 60 days, after which need for any extension or modification will be evaluated by myself and a group of people based on economic conditions at the time," Trump told reporters at his daily White House news conference on coronavirus.

"This order will only apply to individuals seeking a permanent residency, in other words, those receiving green cards, big factor, will not apply to those entering on a temporary basis," he asserted.

Without elaborating, he said, that there will be exemptions.

"Some people will be able to get in. We have to do that, obviously, even from a humane standpoint," he said.

"We have a solemn duty to ensure these unemployed Americans regain their jobs and their livelihoods. Therefore, in order to protect American workers, I will be issuing a temporary suspension of immigration into the United States.

"You heard about that last night. By pausing immigration, we'll help put unemployed Americans first in line for jobs as America reopens," he said.

It would be wrong and unjust for Americans laid off by the virus to be replaced with new immigrant labour flown in from abroad, he asserted.

Trump said, moving forward, his administration will examine what additional immigration related measures should be put in place to protect US workers.

"We want to protect our US workers, and I think as we move forward, we will become more and more protective of them," he said, indicating that more such measures were being prepared.

As a result of the coronavirus pandemic, more than 22 million American workers have applied for unemployment benefits, which is a record in itself.

