The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Apr 22, 2017 | Last Update : 08:40 PM IST

World, Americas

Pak's ISI sheltering bin Laden's mentor Zawahiri, son in Karachi: report

ANI
Published : Apr 22, 2017, 4:52 pm IST
Updated : Apr 22, 2017, 7:49 pm IST

This is for the first time in several years a news report has surfaced about the hiding location of the al-Qaeda chief.

Riedel told the weekly that Karachi would be a
 Riedel told the weekly that Karachi would be a "very hard" place for the US to conduct the kind of commando raid that got bin Laden on May 2, 2011. (Photo: AFP)

New York: Al-Qaeda founder Osama bin Laden's mentor and successor Ayman al-Zawahiri as well as the slain terrorist's eleventh son Hamza is being protected by Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence agency (ISI) and their most likely location of hiding is in Karachi.

According to a report by the New York based Newsweek, the Egyptian-born Zawahiri remains a key player in an attack threat to US that retired Marine Corps General John Kelly, the U.S. homeland security secretary, says is "worse today than what we experienced 16 years ago on 9/11."

The White House signaled a new, tougher approach to eliminating al-Zawahiri and his militant allies in early April with the appointment of Lisa Curtis, a well-known former CIA analyst, congressional staffer and foreign policy hawk in Washington, DC's think-tank circuit, to head the South Asia desk for the National Security Council.

The ISI has been protecting Zawahiri, a trained surgeon, since US forces evicted Al-Qaeda from Afghanistan in late 2001, the Newsweek cited several authoritative sources as saying.

According to Bruce Riedel, a 30-year CIA veteran who was the top adviser on South Asia and the Middle East for the past four US presidents Karachi would be a logical place to hide out, where he would feel pretty comfortable that the Americans can't come and get him.

Riedel says that Karachi would be a "very hard" place for the US to conduct the kind of commando raid that got bin Laden on May 2, 2011 as the city is heavily policed, is site of a major nuclear complex, also hosts Pakistani naval and air bases, where forces could quickly be scrambled to intercept American raiders.

He adds that bin Laden remains a popular figure among Karachi's millions of poor, devout Muslims, who could well emerge from their homes and shops to pin down the Americans.

According to the report, in the first week of January 2016, the Obama administration went after Zawahiri with a drone strike in Pakistan's remote Shawal Valley, which abuts the Afghan border in a Federally Administered Tribal Area (FATA) but he survived.

According to the Newsweek, a former top Pakistani official who maintains close ties with the Islamabad government would confirm only that al-Zawahiri is "in a large Pakistani city." adding that he was "100 percent" sure that bin Laden's 26-year-old son, Hamza, a rising power in Al-Qaeda, is also in the country under ISI protection. 

Tags: ayman al-zawahiri, al-qaeda, osama bin laden, isi
Location: United States, New York, New York

MOST POPULAR

1

IPL 2017: MS Dhoni stars as RPS beat SRH by 6 wickets

2

Priyanka Chopra is back in the city and fans are going bonkers!

3

Free hacking tools are turning kids into cyber criminals

4

Cassini's dance on Saturn's rings before it aims for the planet

5

Railway station where PM sold tea in childhood gets 8 cr, to be revamped

more

Editors' Picks

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon's chemistry was impressive in real life just like it is in the trailer of 'Raabta' that was launched on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Raabta trailer launch: Sushant and Krit take reel life chemistry to real life

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, who are set to share screen space in 'Dragon', won awards at the Lokmat Awards held in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Dragon pair Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt bag trophies at awards show

UAE billionaire Rizwan Sajan's son Adel Sajan got married to former beauty queen Sana Khan on a cruise in the Mediterranean Sea where numerous Bollywood stars were also present. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town stars come out in style for UAE billionaire's son's wedding on cruise in Europe

Numerous Bollywood stars made an appearance at the Zee Cine Awards which is set to be telecast on Saturday.

Zee Cine Awards: Bollywood stars give dazzling performances

The entire team of the much anticipated film 'Baahubali: The Conclusion' held a grand audio launch event of the film in Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Prabhas, Rajamouli, Rana, others launch Baahubali 2 audio in grand fashion

Shah Rukh Khan, Sidharth Malhotra and several other stars were spotted arriving for the birthday bash of Alia Bhatt at her residence on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town stars celebrate with Alia Bhatt as she turns a year older

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham