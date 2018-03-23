US imposes sanctions on French chemical weapons expert for IS

The State Department on Thursday identified Joe Asperman as a 'specially designated global terrorist.'

Washington: The Trump administration is imposing sanctions on a French chemical weapons expert accused of making and using such munitions for the Islamic State group in Syria.

The State Department on Thursday identified Joe Asperman as a "specially designated global terrorist." The listing comes with penalties including the freezing of any assets he may have in US jurisdictions and bars Americans from any transactions with him.

The designation applies to foreigners who have committed or pose a risk of committing terrorist acts that threaten US national interests.

The statement says the move aims to deny Asperman the resources he needs to plan and carry out further terrorist attacks.

It says Asperman is a senior chemical weapons expert who oversaw IS chemical operations production in Syria and deployed them at the battlefront.