'Stop playing around, do a real deal': Trump after China growth slows

US President Donald Trump asked China to 'stop playing around' and do a 'Real Deal' (Photo:File)

Washington: US President Donald Trump asked China to "stop playing around" and do a "Real Deal" in the wake of slowing economic figures amid US-China trade friction.

"China posts slowest economic numbers since 1990 due to U.S. trade tensions and new policies. Makes so much sense for China to finally do a Real Deal, and stop playing around!" Trump tweeted on Monday (local time).

The US President's comments come after China announced that its economy cooled down in the last quarter of 2018, recording a growth rate of 6.6 per cent, which is the slowest in the last 28 years.

The trade dispute between the US and China is currently on hold after Trump and his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, agreed to iron out differences.

Furthermore, after a round of negotiations in Beijing in the first few days of January 2019, officials from the two countries are set to hold talks in Washington DC on January 30 with an aim to resolve the trade tiff.