US has no choice, have to ‘get rid of’ radical terrorism: Trump

PTI
Published : Jan 22, 2017, 10:31 am IST
Referring to CIA, Trump said, 'this group is going to be one of the most important groups in this country towards making it safe'.

US President Donald Trump. (Photo: AP)
Washington: The United States has no choice but to get rid of ISIS and 'radical Islamic terrorism', the new US President Donald Trump has said.

"We've been fighting these wars for longer than any wars we've ever fought. We have not used the real abilities that we have. We've been restrained. We have to get rid of ISIS. Have to get rid of ISIS. We have no choice. Radical Islamic terrorism," Trump told members of the CIA community at its headquarters in Langley.

Reiterating his remarks on the inauguration day, Trump said, "it has to be eradicated" just off the face of the Earth.

"This is evil. This is evil," he said in his maiden address to the CIA officials.

"I can understand the other side. We can all understand the other side. There can be wars between countries, there can be wars. You can understand what happened. This is something nobody can even understand. This is a level of evil that we haven't seen. You're going to go to it, and you're going to do a phenomenal job," he said.

"But we're going to end it. It's time. It's time right now to end it," he added.

Trump's nominee for CIA Director Mike Pompeo has not been confirmed by the Senate yet.

Referring to CIA, Trump said he believes that "this group is going to be one of the most important groups in this country towards making the country safe, towards making it winners again, toward ending all of the problems."

"We have so many problems that are interrelated that we don't even think of, but interrelated to the kind of havoc and fear that this sick group of people has caused. So I can only say that I am with you 1,000 percent," he added.

Tags: united states, donald trump, isis, islamic terrorism, cia
Location: United States, Washington

