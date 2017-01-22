The Asian Age | News



Trump declares media 'dishonest', former CIA chief strikes back

PTI
Published : Jan 22, 2017, 2:43 pm IST
Updated : Jan 22, 2017, 2:43 pm IST

Speaking to CIA officers in front of the memorial for fallen CIA agents, Trump appeared more focused on settling scores with the media.

Former CIA Director John Brennan. (Photo: AP)
Washington: Former CIA Director John Brennan says President Donald Trump "should be ashamed of himself" for his behaviour at CIA headquarters.

That's according to a statement released by Brennan's former aide Nick Shapiro.

The statement says Brennan "is deeply saddened and angered at Donald Trump's despicable display of self-aggrandizement in front of CIA's Memorial Wall of Agency heroes. Brennan says that Trump should be ashamed of himself."

Speaking to CIA officers while standing in front of the memorial for fallen CIA agents, Trump appeared more focused on settling scores with the media. He berated journalists over the coverage of his inauguration and wrongly claimed that the crowd was much bigger than the media reported.

On his second day of assuming office, President Trump told The Washington Post, ""I have a running war with the media."

"They are among the most dishonest human beings on Earth, right?"

Tags: central intelligence agency, john brennan, donald trump, inauguration ceremony
Location: United States, Washington

