The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Nov 21, 2017 | Last Update : 09:46 PM IST

World, Americas

No news of Argentine submarine after 5 days, 44 crew members missing

AFP
Published : Nov 21, 2017, 8:32 pm IST
Updated : Nov 21, 2017, 8:34 pm IST

Ships and aircraft from seven countries are searching 24 hours a day through storms that have continued to rage at sea.

The submarine ARA San Juan of the Argentine Navy before leaving a dry dock (AFP)
 The submarine ARA San Juan of the Argentine Navy before leaving a dry dock (AFP)

Mar Del Plata (Argentina): The wire fence at the Mar del Plata naval base was dotted Monday with emotional messages holding out hope for word from the 44 Argentine submariners lost in the South Atlantic for five days.

Outside the base 400 kilometers (250 miles) south of Buenos Aires, the mood was tense but still somewhat optimistic.

Ships and aircraft from seven countries are searching 24 hours a day through storms that have continued to rage at sea. And still, they have brought none of the news relatives want.

"Courageous Men and Women of the Navy: Our Hearts have Stopped Beating Until You're Home," read one banner, carefully handwritten.

Most of the crew live in this seaside South Atlantic city.

Many hail from distant provinces, like Eliana Krawczyk, from Misiones in the north. She is South America's first female submariner.

About 100 relatives of the missing were at the base getting crisis medical and counseling support, around the clock. They tried to stay calm and keep hope alive.

"Be strong Daddy. Your family is waiting for you," read one sign, alongside religious posters and some handwritten prayers.

Anxiety is deepening

"People's moods are pretty good. Of course some are more upbeat than others. But there is a general feeling that at any time, something positive could happen," said Jorge Villarreal, the father of crew member Fernando.

Media are not allowed on the base.

And only some relatives come. Some stop, take pictures, leave messages and head off on the avenue outside the base.

President Mauricio Macri met with them to try to rally spirits.

"So far, we have not had a lot of crisis reactions, such as weeping; people are sort of stable amid the uncertainty," said therapist Enrique Stein.

But "anxiety is starting to grow," he stressed.

Search efforts have been hampered by inclement weather, including a powerful storm that has whipped up waves reaching seven meters (23 feet) in height.

A multinational air and sea search team is focusing on an ocean patch about 300 kilometers in diameter, radiating from the last point of contact.

The submarine had been returning from a routine mission to Ushuaia, near the southernmost tip of South America, to Mar del Plata.

It is one of three submarines in the Argentine fleet.

Sixty-five meters long and seven meters wide, it was built by Germany's Thyssen Nordseewerke and launched more than three decades ago.

It underwent a refit between 2007 and 2014 to extend its use by about 30 years.

Tags: mar del plata naval base, argentine submarine, crew members missing, south atlantic

MOST POPULAR

1

ICC Test Rankings: Virat Kohli climbs to fifth spot

2

Priyanka Chopra reveals her new look for 'Quantico' season three

3

I can't afford to lose this job: Maharashtra cop waiting on gender-reassignment surgery

4

Find out how Queen Elizabeth and Prince Phillip are actually related

5

Drinking alcohol not bad for nursing mothers: Study

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

Blenders Pride Fashion Tour, in its 13th edition dazzled the city of Joy. The evening was a spectacular affair with glamorous and inventive designs showcased by ace designers Nikhil Thampi and Shantanu & Nikhil to the eccentric beats presented by Grain ft. Kavya Trehan and Kamakshi Khanna.

Siddharth Malhotra walks the ramp at Blenders Pride Fashion Tour 2017

On winning the crown, Manushi said, "The feeling is still sinking in and I am excited to make India proud. I am looking forward to the times ahead."

Miss World 2017: Manushi Chillar brings back the 'blue crown'

The Multi-day fashion week first took place in 2011 and was well received by both Nigerian designers and fashion enthusiasts. (Photo: AP)

Lagos Fashion week: Designers stun on sixth year of the event

Experts say it was common in pre-Columbian times to keep skulls as trophies and display them to symbolize death and rebirth. (Photo: AP)

Bolivians pay homage to skulls in annual festival

Chiang Mai is considered as one of the best places to experience the Loy Krathong festival in Thailand which is celebrated on the first full moon of the 12th traditional Thai calendar and which includes a theme float parade through town. (Photo: AFP)

People celebrate Loy Krathong festival in Thailand

The Jubilee Bull of Medinaceli is a traditional festive event dating back to the 16th century in which a bull, covered with mud from the legs to the head to avoid burns, wears on its horns a metal frame (gamella) on which two large balls of fire burn, while the animal is tied to a pole with a rope. (Photo: AFP)

Revelers celebrate Toro de Jubilo in Spain

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham