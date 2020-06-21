Sunday, Jun 21, 2020 | Last Update : 09:04 AM IST

88th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

407,689

11,855

Recovered

220,349

6,140

Deaths

13,269

300

Maharashtra128205641536053 Tamil Nadu5684531316704 Delhi53116235692035 Gujarat26737187021639 Uttar Pradesh1713510369529 Rajasthan1453710801337 West Bengal135317001540 Madhya Pradesh117248632501 Haryana92184556134 Karnataka86975391132 Andhra Pradesh84524111101 Bihar7178509849 Telangana65263352198 Jammu and Kashmir5834333681 Assam490428499 Odisha4856353415 Punjab3952267898 Kerala3040156622 Uttarakhand2301145027 Chhatisgarh194612029 Jharkhand14165598 Tripura11546391 Goa7541290 Manipur6061990 Himachal Pradesh5953737 Chandigarh3743066 Puducherry2711166 Nagaland177880 Arunachal Pradesh103110 Mizoram8810 Sikkim6850 Meghalaya43321
  World   Americas  21 Jun 2020  US talking to both India and China, will try and help them out: Trump
World, Americas

US talking to both India and China, will try and help them out: Trump

PTI
Published : Jun 21, 2020, 8:56 am IST
Updated : Jun 21, 2020, 8:56 am IST

Over the past few days, the entire Trump Administration has rallied behind India and blamed China for provoking a fight

US President Donald Trump. (AFP)
 US President Donald Trump. (AFP)

Washington: The United states is talking to both India and China to help them resolve their ongoing border tensions, President Donald Trump said on Saturday.

"It's a very tough situation. We're talking to India. We're talking to China. They've got a big problem there, Trump told reporters at the White House before boarding Marine 1 on his way to his first post-COVID19 election rally in Oklahoma.

 

"They've come to blows, and we'll see what happens. We'll try and help them out," Trump said when asked about his assessment of the situation between India and China.

Over the past few days, the entire Trump Administration has rallied behind India against the illegitimate incursions of the Chinese Army into the Indian side of the Line of Actual Control in Eastern Ladakh.

As many as 20 Indian soldiers died in fierce clashes against Chinese intruders into Galwan Valley in Ladakh early this week. Indians, according to US intelligence sources, killed more than 35 Chinese soldiers during the skirmish.

The United States has accused China of escalating border tension with India and other neighbours by trying to take benefit of these countries busy fighting coronavirus pandemic.

The PLA (People's Liberation Army) has escalated border tensions with India, the world's most populous democracy. It's militarizing the South China Sea and illegally claiming more territory there, threatening vital sea lanes, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said, in a major speech on China a day earlier.

In his virtual address on 'Europe and the China Challenge' during the 2020 Copenhagen Democracy Summit on Friday, Pompeo described the ruling Chinese Communist Party as a 'rogue actor.'

Early this week, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said the president is aware of the situation and the US is monitoring the situation between Indian and Chinese forces along the line of actual control in Eastern Ladakh.

"During a phone call on June 2nd that Trump had with Prime Minister Modi, they did discuss the situation on the Indo-China border," McEnany said.

"Trump and Modi have a terrific relationship and trust between them," Al Mason, co-chair of the Trump Victory Indian American Finance Committee said, adding that the statements coming from the White House, the State Department and the US Embassy in New Delhi is reflective of this.

Coming out in support of India, Texas Congressman Lance Gooden said that China cannot be trusted.

"As more news comes out about the deadly conflict between China and India, once again Chine appears to be an aggressive bad actor," the Republican Congressman said.

"The CCP (Chinese Communist Party) cannot be taken at their word, EVER," Gooden said in a tweet.

On the Senate floor, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said that on land, for the sake of grabbing territory, the PLA appears to have instigated the most violent clash between China and India since those nations went to war in 1962.

"Needless to say, the rest of the world has watched with grave concern this violent exchange between two nuclear states. We are encouraging de-escalation and hoping for peace," McConnell said.

Assistant Secretary for East Asian and Pacific Affairs David Stilwell earlier said that this Chinese activity is similar to activity the world has seen in the past on border disputes with the Peoples Republic of China.

"I would point you to those I think it was 2015 when Xi Jinping travelled to India the first time," he said.

"The PLA (People's Liberation Army) invaded this contested area deeper and longer, with more people, than ever before historically. Whether that was a negotiating tactic or just a punch in the nose to demonstrate their superiority, I don't know," he told reporters early this week.

"But then we saw the Doklam issue down near Bhutan, where we saw similar concerns. I wish I knew. Again, we don't have a lot of visibility and we don't have a lot of open dialogue with our Chinese counterparts, and honestly, I'd like to see more of that if we can," Stillwell said.

US experts feel that the latest Chinese behaviour will swing India towards China.

"Even before the latest flareup, a majority of Indian strategists saw Chinese assertiveness as India's biggest foreign-policy challenge. This has resulted in an unspoken but unmistakable swing toward the US," Jeff Smith from The Heritage Foundation think tank said.

"The bullying of US partners and allies needs to come at a cost," Smith said in a tweet.

Tags: donald trump, response, india china face-off, standoff, border issue

Latest From World

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. (AP)

US condemns China for 'escalating' border tension with India

Customers sit at a bar in Sydney. (AFP)

Australia reimposes restrictions in its second-most populous state

Butchers selling meat stand at their stall as they wait for customers at a market in Beijing on June 20, 2020. (AFP)

China's latest virus outbreak likely came from Europe: UN

Visitors wearing face masks to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus sit on benches while maintaining social distancing at a park in Seoul, South Korea, Saturday, June 20, 2020. (AP)

South Korea has biggest daily coronavirus rise in 3 weeks

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

What's the deal with facial recognition software and how it's weaponised

2

In the next James Bond film, 007 should use COVID-19 app data; it works better than any spy tool

3

Won't promote those who support racism, violence, injustice: Snapchat takes Trump off recommendations

4

Trump gets sued for trying to clamp down on social media

5

Apex Court rejects petition to rename India as Hindustan

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

During the anti-CAA stir, the Yogi administration was seen by Muslims as rather suppressive and occasionally high-handed. PTI Photo

Waqyanawis | Coronavirus, the magic bullet against Hindu-Muslim discord in UP?

There is an inherent bias against Tiktok because it is Chinese. There are suspicions that TikTok’s parent ByteDance is connected to the Communist Party. There is also the data sovereignty argument, where Indian data is shared with Chinese companies.

Tech This Week | #BanTikTok Solves Nothing

Chandrabali Datta, who was born in Kolkata, works in the Clinical Biomanufacturing Facility at the university's Jenner Institute.

To be a part of Oxford University's Covid19 vaccine project is a humanitarian cause: Indian-origin scientist

In this photograph taken on May 24, 2020, ambulance staff from HelpNow put on protective gear before starting a transport journey in Mumbai. As coronavirus hotspot Mumbai grapples with crippling healthcare shortages, an ambulance service founded by three students is trying to fill the gap in India's worst-hit city. But many patients are too poor to pay for the life-saving trip. (Photo | AFP)

Ambulance startup run by three youngsters helps overcrowded Mumbai's COVID response

Google said, "We have seen new activity from 'hack-for-hire' firms, many based in India, that have been creating Gmail accounts spoofing the WHO". "The accounts have largely targeted business leaders in financial services, consulting, and healthcare corporations within numerous countries including the US, Slovenia, Canada, India, Bahrain, Cyprus, and the UK," Google said in a recent blogpost.

Google detects coronavirus-themed phishing attacks by firms in India posing as WHO, banks

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham