Trump asks China to be tough with North Korea on border

Washington: US President Donald Trump on Monday asked China to be tough with North Korea on its border till Pyongyang signs a deal on denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula.

“China must continue to be strong & tight on the border of North Korea until a deal is made,” Trump said in a tweet. “The word is that recently the Border has become much more porous and more has been filtering in. I want this to happen, and North Korea to be VERY successful, but only after signing!” Trump said.

Trump's tweet comes amidst uncertainty over his scheduled June 12 meeting with the North Korean leader Kim Jong un in Singapore. Trump and his senior officials have said that their goal is denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula.

Last week, North Korea threatened to withdraw from the first ever summit meeting with the US, against the ongoing joint US-South Korea military exercise. The US still hopes that the meeting would happen as scheduled. Trump had indicated that North Korea changed its stance after Kim met for the second time with Chinese President Xi Jinping.