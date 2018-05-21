The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, May 21, 2018 | Last Update : 09:21 PM IST

World, Americas

Trump asks China to be tough with North Korea on border

PTI
Published : May 21, 2018, 8:11 pm IST
Updated : May 21, 2018, 8:09 pm IST

'China must continue to be strong & tight on the border of North Korea until a deal is made,' Trump said in a tweet.

“The word is that recently the Border has become much more porous and more has been filtering in. I want this to happen, and North Korea to be VERY successful, but only after signing!” Trump said. (Photo: AP)
 “The word is that recently the Border has become much more porous and more has been filtering in. I want this to happen, and North Korea to be VERY successful, but only after signing!” Trump said. (Photo: AP)

Washington: US President Donald Trump on Monday asked China to be tough with North Korea on its border till Pyongyang signs a deal on denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula.

“China must continue to be strong & tight on the border of North Korea until a deal is made,” Trump said in a tweet. “The word is that recently the Border has become much more porous and more has been filtering in. I want this to happen, and North Korea to be VERY successful, but only after signing!” Trump said.

Trump's tweet comes amidst uncertainty over his scheduled June 12 meeting with the North Korean leader Kim Jong un in Singapore. Trump and his senior officials have said that their goal is denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula.

Last week, North Korea threatened to withdraw from the first ever summit meeting with the US, against the ongoing joint US-South Korea military exercise. The US still hopes that the meeting would happen as scheduled. Trump had indicated that North Korea changed its stance after Kim met for the second time with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Tags: donald trump, north korea, kim jong-un, xi jinping, korean peninsula, us-south korea military exercise, moon jae-in
Location: United States, District of Columbia, Washington

MOST POPULAR

1

Meet 70-year-old who claims she is pregnant with baby girl

2

Amid link-up rumours with Ranbir, Alia makes interesting revelation about baby names

3

Karan Johar feels he’s not in the position to fight Salman Khan

4

Twin twist: Mumbai brothers not just look identical, but score same marks

5

Russia unveils world’s first floating nuclear power station

more

Editors' Picks

Tara Sutaria, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor in a still from 'Padmaavat' and Sara Ali Khan at an event.

Step away Sara, Student Of The Year 2 Tara just bagged Arjun Reddy with Shahid

Salman Khan and Varun Dhawan in 'Judwaa 2'.

Kalank: Is Varun Dhawan going the Salman Khan way?

Priyanka Chopra at the royal wedding.

Royal Wedding: Quantico actress Priyanka Chopra is a sight in lavender

Priyanka Chopra with her styling team. (Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra lands in Britain for Royal Wedding, see photos

Salman Khan at 'Race 3' trailer launch.

Race 3 trailer launch: 5 times Salman Khan trolled media and Jacqueline, Remo

more

ALSO FROMLife

Sanja Matsuri festival is a celebration for the three founders of Sensoji Temple in the Asakusa neighbourhood with nearly two million people visiting during the three-day event. (Photo: AFP)

Hundreds come out to celebrate Sanja Matsuri festival in Tokyo

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle gazed into each other's eyes and pledged their lifelong love Saturday as they married in front of hundreds of royals, celebrities and friends at St. George's Chapel and millions of TV viewers around the world. (Photos: AP)

Meghan Markle marries Prince Harry in royal ceremony

For generations, the Muslim Bakarwals have traveled between summer pastures in the Himalayas and winter grazing grounds in the lowland plains, herding their goats, sheep and horses. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Travelling with the lost nomads of Kashmir

Preparations continue in Windsor ahead of the royal wedding of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Saturday May 19. (Photos: AP)

Britain goes into frenzy ahead of Harry, Meghan wedding

The collection is a contemporary twist on classic, conservative swimwear pieces designed for the modern-day woman. (Photo: AFP)

Fashion Week Australia: Jets showcases futuristic take in high-fashion swimwear collection

Fashion for Relief is a charitable organization founded in 2005 that has raised funds for various environmental and humanitarian causes. (Photos: AP)

Naomi Campbell, stars own runway to walk for cause at Fashion For Relief

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham