The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, May 21, 2017 | Last Update : 09:40 PM IST

World, Americas

In Saudi, Trump declares agreement with Gulf nations to fight terror financing

AP
Published : May 21, 2017, 9:33 pm IST
Updated : May 21, 2017, 9:34 pm IST

Trump added that Syrian President Bashar Assad has committed 'unspeakable crimes' bolstered by Iran.

President Donald Trump delivers a speech to the Arab Islamic American Summit, at the King Abdulaziz Conference Center. (Photo: AP)
 President Donald Trump delivers a speech to the Arab Islamic American Summit, at the King Abdulaziz Conference Center. (Photo: AP)

Riyadh: US President Donald Trump told dozens of Muslim leaders on Sunday he brought "a message of friendship and hope and love", in a keenly awaited speech on Islam in Saudi Arabia.

He urged Muslim countries to ensure that "terrorists find no sanctuary on their soil" and announced an agreement with Gulf countries to fight financing for extremists.

Trump said that every nation must shoulder the burden of rooting out terrorism from their countries.

The US President said terrorist groups "do nothing to inspire but kill."
He said all countries must work together to "honestly" confront "the crisis of Islamist extremism and the Islamist terror groups it inspires."

Trump added that Syrian President Bashar Assad has committed "unspeakable crimes" bolstered by Iran.

Trump denounced Iranian aggression in the region, and said that the "longest-suffering victims" are the Iranian people.

He said the Iranian people have "endured hardship and despair under their leaders' reckless pursuit of conflict and terror."

But the US President fell short of referencing "radical Islamic terrorism" - a term he uses frequently at home and has condemned President Barack Obama for failing to say.

Tags: donald trump, terror financing, islamist extremism, arab leaders
Location: Saudi Arabia, Riyadh, Riyadh

MOST POPULAR

1

Himachal women start campaign to destroy cannabis plantation

2

LA man sets eats record number of ghost chillies in 2 mins

3

28% GST rate is a huge setback for film industry: Guild President Siddharth Roy Kapur

4

Shocking video of fingernails pulled out from boy's gums

5

Cannes 2017: Sonam Kapoor's retro saree look will leave you stunned!

more

Editors' Picks

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Deepika Padukone made a stunning debut at the Cannes film festival in France on Wednesday and here we capture her best moments from Mumbai to Cannes in pictures.

Deepika Padukone is turning heads and having a ball at Cannes

Arjun Kapoor and Mohit Suri were spotted at the screening of their film 'Half Girlfriend' while Irrfan Khan and the team of 'Hindi Medium' also held a screening in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Screening time! Half Girlfriend and Hindi Medium teams watch their films

Akshay Kumar made an appearance for Maharashtra Government's 'Transform Maharashtra' event while Gauri Khan designed and inaugurated an art sculpture in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay supports Government initiative, Gauri designs sculpture on Maharashtra Day

After Salman Khan had launched the autobiography of Asha Parekh. 'The Hit Girl', in Munbai few days back, Aamir Khan also unveiled the book along with Shatrughan Sinha in Delhi on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

After Salman, now Aamir launches Asha Parekh's autobiography

Veteran actor and politician Vinod Khanna breathed his last in Mumbai on Thursday Here's a timeline of the most important events in his life.

Vinod Khanna: Life and times of the actor-politician

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham