The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Mar 21, 2017 | Last Update : 09:49 AM IST

World, Americas

55 per cent white Americans view Trump's presidency as 'illegitimate'

PTI
Published : Mar 21, 2017, 9:34 am IST
Updated : Mar 21, 2017, 9:41 am IST

A poll has found that a majority of young Americans disapprove of US President Trump's performance.

President Donald Trump (Photo: AP)
 President Donald Trump (Photo: AP)

Houston: A majority of young Americans, particularly those from minority communities, view Donald Trump as an "illegitimate" president and have disapproved his performance so far, a new poll has found.

The 'GenForward' survey, conducted by the Black Youth Project at the University of Chicago with the AP-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, questioned young Americans about Trump's first 50 days in office and published the results in a report.

The poll has found that a majority of young Americans disapprove of US President Trump's performance, and a majority of those polled also view him as an "illegitimate" president.

The poll, according to the report, is "a nationally representative survey of over 1,750 young adults aged 18-30 conducted bimonthly."

The findings "show that young people widely disapprove of Donald Trump and his administration and young people express considerable concern about the direction of the country under the new president," although these opinions "vary widely across race and ethnicity."

When it comes to approval of Trump's performance thus far, the report states:[Y]oung people largely disapprove of the job Donald Trump has been doing as president. Majorities of African Americans (71 per cent), Asian Americans (69 per cent), Latino/as (72 per cent) and whites (55 per cent) disapprove of Donald Trump's performance so far as president.

But these negative evaluations are far more pronounced among young people of color who express the strongest disapproval of his job as president than among young whites.

The data discloses that large majorities of every racial and ethnic group say that both Trump's policies and his demeanor as president have been bad. Echoing the finding above, these negative perceptions are more common among young people of color than young whites.

And when it comes to Trump's "legitimacy" as president, the survey finds that?57 per cent?of young adults view his presidency as "illegitimate".

The report notes, however, that this number varies widely among ethnic and racial lines: Majority of whites (53 per cent) says Trump is a legitimate president, while only 25 per cent of African-Americans, 36 per cent of Asian-Americans, and 28 per cent of Latino as agree.

By contrast, majorities of young adults of color including 74 per cent of African-Americans, 60 per cent of Asian-Americans, 71 per cent of Latino as saying that Trump is an illegitimate president, a view shared by fewer (47 per cent) whites.

Thus, the concerns that young people of color have about Trump are widespread and extend to basic considerations about the legitimacy of his presidency. The survey also asked young Americans if they believe the country is headed "off on the wrong track" or "in the right direction."

"68 per cent of African-Americans and Asian-Americans, 64 per cent of Latino/as, and 61 per cent of whites say that things in this country are off on the wrong track," the report says.

"By contrast, only 11 per cent of African-Americans, 15 per cent of Asian-Americans and Latino/as, and 21 per cent of whites say the country is headed in the right direction."

Tags: donald trump, us elections
Location: United States, Texas, Houston

MOST POPULAR

1

Big blow for Delhi Daredevils as JP Duminy pulls out of IPL 10

2

Toilets in China install cameras to stop toilet paper theft

3

Honeymoon was opportunity to catch up on sleep: Princess Diana’s letter

4

Video of man running faster than a train goes viral

5

Beauty and the Beast takes record-breaking start at box office in opening weekend

more

Editors' Picks

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

West Indies' Richie Richardson is all set to take over from Broad for the last two Tests. (Photo: BCCI)

Match officials for Ranchi Dharamsala Tests replaced

While the ICC is set to hold clear-the-air talks between Virat Kohli and Steve Smith, the new exchanges are likely to complicate their efforts to broker peace between the top two-ranked Test teams. (Photo: PTI)

Steve Smith rubbishes Virat Kohli’s allegations over Australia’s DRS tactics

Nagaland Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang. (Photo: PTI)

Nagaland CM Zeliang to resign today, Neiphu Rio to succeed him

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had to cancel Pune rally due to low turnout. (Photo: Asian Age)

PMC polls: Empty chairs at Fadnavis' Pune rally prompt BJP to cancel event

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Shah Rukh Khan, Sidharth Malhotra and several other stars were spotted arriving for the birthday bash of Alia Bhatt at her residence on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town stars celebrate with Alia Bhatt as she turns a year older

Numerous stars from the film industry were seen celebrating the festival of Holi in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars have a rocking time as they celebrate Holi

'MYL', a song from the film 'Noor which has been sung and performed by Sonakshi Sinha, Badshah and Diljit Dosanjh was shot in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sonakshi, Diljit, Badshah get grooving as they shoot for Noor song

Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt were all excited as they welcomed Bollywood stars for a screening of the film. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun and Alia are delighted as they host Badrinath Ki Dulhania screening

The team of Vidya Balan's 'Begum Jaan' had a gala time on the sets of 'The Kapil Sharma Show' on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Vidya kicks off promotions of Begum Jaan with a fun episode on Kapil's show

Akshay Kumar lent his support to Abbas-Mustan's film 'Machine' which launches Abbas' son Mustafa by lauching a recreation of his hit song 'Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast' in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay grooves like never before as he launches song from Abbas-Mustan's Machine

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham