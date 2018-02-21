The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Feb 21, 2018 | Last Update : 12:26 PM IST

World, Americas

One Less: Man cuts weapon in half post-Florida school shooting, video viral

REUTERS
Published : Feb 21, 2018, 10:02 am IST
Updated : Feb 21, 2018, 10:03 am IST

The hashtag #oneless has mushroomed on social media as many gun owners have posted pictures or video of their firearms being destroyed.

Pappalardo closes the clip by pointing out that destroying the gun meant there would be one less lethal weapon in America. (Photo: Facebook)
 Pappalardo closes the clip by pointing out that destroying the gun meant there would be one less lethal weapon in America. (Photo: Facebook)

Los Angeles:  A video of a man cutting his semi-automatic weapon in half has gone viral following last week's mass shooting at a Florida high school, prompting a social media movement decrying easy access to high-powered assault rifles.

Scott Pappalardo of New York state is the star of a clip posted on Facebook that had been shared more than 360,000 times as of Tuesday afternoon.

It shows him taking a power saw to the barrel of an AR-15 assault rifle, saying he wanted to make sure it would never be used in a massacre like the one in Florida that killed 17 students and faculty last week.

"This isn't the answer to solve all the problems. Quite frankly there is no one answer. There will always be people that will want to kill and will do it one way or another," Pappalardo says in the video.

"But they are not going to do it with this gun. And I'm hoping that maybe someone will see it and say: 'Maybe I'll do the same thing.'"

Pappalardo, a gun rights supporter who says he has the Second Amendment of the U.S. Constitution tattooed on his arm, closes the clip by pointing out that destroying the gun meant there would be one less lethal weapon in America.

Since Pappalardo made his post on Saturday afternoon, the hashtag #oneless has mushroomed on Twitter and Facebook as other gun owners have posted pictures or video of their firearms being destroyed.

Among them was Christian Cammas, a 35-year-old Orange County, California, man who posted a photo of his destroyed AR-15 rifle on Twitter along with the caption: "No one needs a 50-round clip military death-weapon #Oneless."

Cammas told Reuters in an interview that he bought the gun for $750 about two years ago as a hunting weapon and home protection, but ultimately realized that "having the freedom to own a gun like that is not as important as the safety of citizens."

Cammas said he had mixed feelings while cutting up his weapon, saying it had been fun to use while boar hunting and range shooting.

"At the same time, (destroying the gun) contributes to the culture, I think," he said.

Amanda Meyer of Connecticut videotaped herself using an angle grinder power tool to cut holes in her handgun, saying that while she grew up around guns and knew how to use them safely, she no longer found it worthwhile to own one.

"I'm probably not the first person to do this and I probably won't be the last. But this is literally the only I way I can think of to just have fewer guns in the world," Meyer says in the clip.

The movement has won praise from many gun-control advocates who see it as a rare concession from gun owners.

Others have scorned the videos as an empty gesture, sometimes countering with an ironic #onemore hashtag that suggests they would be buying another firearm instead.

Tags: #oneless, scott pappalardo, florida school schooting, us gun laws
Location: United States, California, Los Angeles

MOST POPULAR

1

Sotheby unveils white 'rare' diamond weighing 102.34-carat

2

Shah Rukh breaks silence on Padmaavat row, reveals reason and his advice to makers

3

Itkhori to have World's tallest ‘Buddha’ stupa: J’khand CM Raghubar Das

4

Reading crime novels helps relieve symptoms of depression, says study

5

PNB fraud: Hyderabad temple invokes Lion God to solve money crisis

more

Editors' Picks

The move came when Getty Images complained to the European Commission accusing the tech giant of anti-competitive practices.

Google images download issue was part of a 'peace deal' with Getty Images

Rival digital payments services have pointed out exceptions that have been applied to WhatsApp’s service.

NPCI gives consent to WhatsApp Payments for BHIM UPI

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Mohit Marwah is all set to get married and his big Kapoor family turned up for the celebrations in UAE. (Photo: Instagram)

Kapoors and celebrations: Sridevi, Arjun, others in UAE for Mohit's wedding

Stars made headlines with their attires and wins at The BAFTA British Academy Film Awards held at the Royal Albert Hall in London on Sunday. (Photo: AP/ AFP)

BAFTAs: Jolie, JLaw, raise voice in black, Duchess doesn't; stars win trophies

Sridevi inaugurated a noble initiative at a educational institution in Mumbai, where other celebrities were also spotted on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sridevi flags off noble initiative, other stars lend support to event in style

Asha Bhosle was honoured with the Yash Chopra Memorial Award at an event graced by numerous celebrities in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Rekha, Parineeti in attendance as Asha Bhosle receives Yash Chopra Memorial award

Bollywood stars Akshay Kumar, Sonakshi Sinha, Sidharth Malhotra, Urvashi Rautela and others were clicked in the city. See all the exclusive pictures here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

B-town celebs spotting: Akshay, Sonakshi, Sidharth and Urvashi in the city

The first trailer of Sudhir Mishra’s Daas Dev is out. The trailer launch was attended by star cast of the film Richa Chadha, Rahul Bhat, Aditi Rao Hydari and also other B-town celebs. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Daas Dev trailer launch: Richa and Aditi bond as Paro and Chandramukhi

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham