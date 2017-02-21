The Asian Age | News

Tuesday, Feb 21, 2017

World, Americas

Thousands declare 'I am Muslim too' at rally in US

PTI | YOSHITA SINGH
Published : Feb 21, 2017, 6:56 am IST
Updated : Feb 21, 2017, 7:12 am IST

The ‘I am a Muslim Too’ solidarity rally drew several thousand people who raised slogans.

Protesters in New York’s Times Square during a solidarity march against the travel ban on Muslim-majority countries ordered by US President Donald Trump. (Photo: AFP)
 Protesters in New York's Times Square during a solidarity march against the travel ban on Muslim-majority countries ordered by US President Donald Trump. (Photo: AFP)

New York: Over a thousand people from various faiths declared ‘I am a Muslim too’ as they assembled at the iconic Times Square here to express solidarity with the Muslim community and protest against US President Donald Trump’s immigration policies.

The rally was co-organised by the Foundation For Ethnic Understanding and the Nusantara Foundation in response to the uncertainty and anxiety created by Mr Trump’s now-rescinded executive order to bar citizens from the seven Muslim-majority nations.

The ‘I am a Muslim Too’ solidarity rally drew several thousand people who raised slogans and held banners of ‘Love Trumps Hate’ and ‘USA, USA’ and ‘No Muslim Ban’.

Headlined by American entrepreneur and author Russell Simmons and actress Susan Sarandon, the rally on Sunday saw participation by several faith leaders who denounced the divisive political environment in the country and called on Americans to stand up for Muslims facing increasing threat and pressure.

Addressing the rally, New York City mayor Bill de Blasio said the US was founded to respect all faiths and beliefs and stereotypes against the Muslim community has to be dispelled.

“The message I want to give regardless of background or faith or where you were born is that this is your country,” he said.

