The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Jan 21, 2017 | Last Update : 07:50 AM IST

 LIVE !  :  US President Donald Trump delivers his inaugural address on the West Front of the US Capitol on Friday in Washington, DC, after he was sworn in by Supreme Court Chief Justice John G. Roberts. (Photo: AFP) Live: Donald J Trump takes oath of office as the 45th President of US
 
World, Americas

Donald Trump inauguration: Police counter protesters with pepper spray

AFP
Published : Jan 21, 2017, 1:46 am IST
Updated : Jan 21, 2017, 7:21 am IST

Officers gave pursuit as the violent protesters melted away, and made several arrests.

Police officers spray pepper on a group of protestors before the inauguration of Donald Trump in Washington, DC. (Photo: AFP)
 Police officers spray pepper on a group of protestors before the inauguration of Donald Trump in Washington, DC. (Photo: AFP)

Washington: Washington police fired pepper spray and made arrests after black-clad anarchists emerged from protests to smash windows on Friday ahead of Donald Trump’s presidential inauguration. As Trump, his supporters, former Presidents and other dignitaries gathered on the National Mall for the swearing-in ceremony, opponents marched in nearby streets and were confronted by a heavy police presence.  

Most of the noisy protests— including those by an array of anti-racist, feminist, pro-immigration, anti-war and marijuana legalisation groups—were peaceful. But in at least one incident, masked youths emerged from the crowds to kick over trash cans and smash windows in shops, a bank and a fast food outlet and throw stones, as riot police deployed pepper spray.

Officers gave pursuit as the violent protesters melted away,  and made several arrests. At least one person was hurt and was seen receiving treatment for a head wound from paramedics. Black-clad groups with anarchist and anti-fascist banners could be seen moving at speed on the outskirts of the protest.

Marchers chanted: “No deportation, no KKK, no fascist USA!”A 27-year-old financial worker from Tampa Bay in Florida who did not want to give his name for fear of retaliation by his employer said Trump’s election victory had left him fearful. “There is nothing to hope for except for grassroots efforts to oppose him,” he told AFP.

Public interest lawyer Renee Steinhagen, 61, came down from New York to protest against Trump’s inauguration. “I’m doing this to express resistance to the change that await us,” she said. “This administration seems more extreme than any other. This is a simple act of resistance. It’s better than staying at home.” Groups of Trump supporters passed by the protests on the way to hail their hero, and some insults were thrown, but the two sides kept largely apart and violence was isolated.  Protesters said they feared Trump would be an extremist President.

Tags: donald trump, washington police, florida
Location: United States, Washington

MOST POPULAR

1

Milind Soman makes fans do push-ups for selfies

2

Here's how PornHub is helping blind people enjoy porn

3

There is still a lingering issue I have with Amitabh Bachchan: Rishi Kapoor

4

We have by far the highest IQ of any Cabinet ever: Donald Trump

5

Fan slammed by Mia Khalifa for her face inked on leg

more

Editors' Picks

Thousands of students protesting at Tamukkam grounds. (Photo: DC)

Jallikattu ban: PM meets TN CM, says matter sub-judice

He was presented with a citation by former India player and Legends Club President Madhav Apte. (Photo: PTI)

Kapil Dev inducted into Legends Club 'Hall of Fame'

Alleged serial rapist Sunil Rastogi, who was arrested in Delhi last week. (Photo: File)

'Serial rapist' was hunting for victims when daughter was ill

The girls reached Serbia after a gruelling journey that was stretched close to 24 hours due to cancellation of flights following snowstorms. (Photo: AP)

Stranded, without luggage but women boxers still pack a punch

Deepa Jayakumar, the niece of former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

'Open to joining AIADMK': Jayalalithaa's niece Deepa announces political debut

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Shah Rukh Khan and the team of his upcoming film 'Raees' were seen at the first screening of the film in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Shah Rukh Khan's Raees watches film for first time

The makers of 'OK Jaanu' held a screening for film industry celebrities on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun, Sidharth, Kriti, others stars watch OK Jaanu

Hrithik celebrated his birthday on Tuesday and his close friends and relatives were snapped by shutterbugs. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Hrithik turns a year older with a bash for close ones

Two prayer meets in memory of Om Puri was held in Mumbai on Monday where numerous celebrties were present. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Celebs pay respects to Om Puri at prayer meets

Priyanka Chopra, Dev Patel, Natalie Portman, John Trovolta and other stars were seen at the Golden Globe Awards held in Los Angeles late Sunday. (Photo: HFPA)

Celebs come out in their stylish best for Golden Globes

Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt and Esha Gupta walked the ramp for Archana Kochhar's fashion show which was a part of a social initiative. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

SRK, Alia, Esha dazzle on the ramp

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham