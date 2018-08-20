The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Aug 20, 2018 | Last Update : 05:04 PM IST

World, Americas

Why so focused on Russia, start looking at China: US on election meddling

AFP
Published : Aug 20, 2018, 3:02 pm IST
Updated : Aug 20, 2018, 3:02 pm IST

When asked about tweet, National Security Advisor Bolton also mentioned Beijing, which is currently at an impasse with US on trade talks.

Trump himself pointed the finger of blame on Saturday, tweeting: 'All of the fools that are so focused on looking only at Russia should start also looking in another direction, China.' (Photo: File)
 Trump himself pointed the finger of blame on Saturday, tweeting: 'All of the fools that are so focused on looking only at Russia should start also looking in another direction, China.' (Photo: File)

Washington: US National Security Advisor John Bolton on Sunday singled out China, North Korea and Iran as countries who could possibly meddle in American elections -- as President Donald Trump railed about a probe into Russian interference in 2016.

Trump himself pointed the finger of blame on Saturday, tweeting: “All of the fools that are so focused on looking only at Russia should start also looking in another direction, China.”

When asked about the tweet, Bolton also mentioned Beijing, which is currently at an impasse with Washington on trade talks.

“I can say definitively that it’s a sufficient national security concern about Chinese meddling, Iranian meddling and North Korean meddling that we’re taking steps to try and prevent it,” Bolton told ABC News. “So all four of those countries, really.”

When pressed for further details, especially with relation to China, Bolton was vague, saying he could not offer details.

“I’m telling you (that) looking at the 2018 election, those are the four countries that we’re most concerned about,” he told the network’s “This Week” news program.

Trump has intensified his attacks on special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, and whether his campaign team colluded with Moscow to sway the contest in the Republican’s favor.

On Sunday, the President called the probe “McCarthyism at its WORST!”

Tags: donald trump, john bolton, us election meddling, russia probe, robert mueller
Location: United States, District of Columbia, Washington

MOST POPULAR

1

Separated for 60 years, sweethearts reunite at retirement complex, set to wed

2

Anushka's expression from 'Sui Dhaaga' trailer turns into viral memes

3

Nickyanka engagement: These inside photos from roka and party are winning hearts

4

Picostone Basic: The startup IoT for every home

5

HP Ink Tank Wireless 419 review: An ideal home/office printer

more

Editors' Picks

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

Sonu Nigam

Happy birthday Sonu Nigam: The singer with an X-factor like no other

Jackie Shroff in 'Dhoom 3', Salman Khan's 'Bharat' look revealed.

After inspiring Aamir Khan in Dhoom 3, Jackie to return as father in Salman’s Bharat?

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in a still from 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela'.

Ranveer Singh can’t stop kissing Deepika as she dresses up like Anushka Sharma

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh’s happy dance with Sadguru is all you need to complete your weekend

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Recently-engaged couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were spotted in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Peecee-Nick step out for noble reason, single man on arrival leaves as engaged

Priyanka Chopra, who is rumoured to be engaged to American singer Nick Jonas, stepped out for a dinner with their families in Mumbai on Friday night. Checkout the latest pictures here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Priyanka Chopra steps out with beau Nick Jonas for dinner date

Saif Ali Khan and his good-looking children’s moments were the highlights of the paparazzi diary on Wednesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Taimur’s cute moments on I-Day, papa Saif’s birthday with Sara, Ibrahim

Manish Malhotra brought out numerous stars from Bollywood at his residence in Mumbai for a gathering on Tuesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Priyanka, Janhvi, Sara and who's who of Bollywood together under Manish's roof

As famous monuments across the country turned ‘Gold’, the film’s lead actor Akshay Kumar was at his excited best. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Twitter)

Akshay literally on top as country turns Gold, ex-India openers lend support

The teams of upcoming films were clicked at events in Mumbai on Saturday as the release date near. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Priya makes rare appearance for John, Genius couple shares loved-up moments

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham