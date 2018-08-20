US man yelled ‘Jesus is coming’ before stabbing his 16-month-old son: Witnesses

The stabbing was reported Sunday afternoon in the courtyard of an apartment complex in Lewisville, about 20 miles northwest of Dallas.

Lewisville Police Capt. Jesse Hunter says the toddler was rushed to a hospital but later died from his wounds.

Texas: Police in Texas say a man fatally stabbed his 16-month-old son and was shot in the leg by a neighbour who tried to stop the attack.

According to Hunter, witnesses told police that the man carried the child out of an apartment and yelled “Jesus is coming” before the attack.

Dallas TV station KDFW reports that a neighbour watching from a second-floor balcony shot the suspect in the leg, ending the attack. Police say the neighbour will not face any charges.