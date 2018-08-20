The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Aug 20, 2018 | Last Update : 09:13 PM IST

World, Americas

US man yelled ‘Jesus is coming’ before stabbing his 16-month-old son: Witnesses

AP
Published : Aug 20, 2018, 7:32 pm IST
Updated : Aug 20, 2018, 7:32 pm IST

The stabbing was reported Sunday afternoon in the courtyard of an apartment complex in Lewisville, about 20 miles northwest of Dallas.

Lewisville Police Capt. Jesse Hunter says the toddler was rushed to a hospital but later died from his wounds. (Representational Image)
 Lewisville Police Capt. Jesse Hunter says the toddler was rushed to a hospital but later died from his wounds. (Representational Image)

Texas: Police in Texas say a man fatally stabbed his 16-month-old son and was shot in the leg by a neighbour who tried to stop the attack.

The stabbing was reported Sunday afternoon in the courtyard of an apartment complex in Lewisville, about 20 miles (32 kilometers) northwest of Dallas. Lewisville Police Capt. Jesse Hunter says the toddler was rushed to a hospital but later died from his wounds.

According to Hunter, witnesses told police that the man carried the child out of an apartment and yelled “Jesus is coming” before the attack.

Dallas TV station KDFW reports that a neighbour watching from a second-floor balcony shot the suspect in the leg, ending the attack. Police say the neighbour will not face any charges.

Tags: man stabs 16-month-old son, murder, us crime, us news
Location: United States, Texas

MOST POPULAR

1

Separated for 60 years, sweethearts reunite at retirement complex, set to wed

2

Anushka's expression from 'Sui Dhaaga' trailer turns into viral memes

3

Nickyanka engagement: These inside photos from roka and party are winning hearts

4

Picostone Basic: The startup IoT for every home

5

HP Ink Tank Wireless 419 review: An ideal home/office printer

more

Editors' Picks

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the orphanage. (Courtesy: Twitter/PriyankaChopra)

Video: Priyanka looks lovingly at Nick as he sings 'Lovebug' for kids at orphanage

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

Sonu Nigam

Happy birthday Sonu Nigam: The singer with an X-factor like no other

Jackie Shroff in 'Dhoom 3', Salman Khan's 'Bharat' look revealed.

After inspiring Aamir Khan in Dhoom 3, Jackie to return as father in Salman’s Bharat?

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in a still from 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela'.

Ranveer Singh can’t stop kissing Deepika as she dresses up like Anushka Sharma

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Recently-engaged couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were spotted in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Peecee-Nick step out for noble reason, single man on arrival leaves as engaged

Priyanka Chopra, who is rumoured to be engaged to American singer Nick Jonas, stepped out for a dinner with their families in Mumbai on Friday night. Checkout the latest pictures here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Priyanka Chopra steps out with beau Nick Jonas for dinner date

Saif Ali Khan and his good-looking children’s moments were the highlights of the paparazzi diary on Wednesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Taimur’s cute moments on I-Day, papa Saif’s birthday with Sara, Ibrahim

Manish Malhotra brought out numerous stars from Bollywood at his residence in Mumbai for a gathering on Tuesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Priyanka, Janhvi, Sara and who's who of Bollywood together under Manish's roof

As famous monuments across the country turned ‘Gold’, the film’s lead actor Akshay Kumar was at his excited best. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Twitter)

Akshay literally on top as country turns Gold, ex-India openers lend support

The teams of upcoming films were clicked at events in Mumbai on Saturday as the release date near. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Priya makes rare appearance for John, Genius couple shares loved-up moments

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham