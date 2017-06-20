The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

After Otto Warmbier's death, Prez Trump condemns brutality of North Korea

ANI
Published : Jun 20, 2017, 9:31 am IST
Updated : Jun 20, 2017, 9:58 am IST

Otto, the college student who returned to the US last week after 17 months of detention in North Korea, died on Monday afternoon.

Warmbier had suffered severe brain damage during his captivity. (Photo: AP)
  Warmbier had suffered severe brain damage during his captivity. (Photo: AP)

Washington: While condoling the tragic death of college student Otto Warmbier, US President Donald Trump condemned the "brutality of the North Korean regime".

"Melania and I offer our deepest condolences to the family of Otto Warmbier on his untimely passing. There is nothing more tragic for a parent than to lose a child in the prime of life. Our thoughts and prayers are with Otto's family and friends, and all who loved him," the White House said in a statement.

"Otto's fate deepens my Administration's determination to prevent such tragedies from befalling innocent people at the hands of regimes that do not respect the rule of law or basic human decency. The United States once again condemns the brutality of the North Korean regime as we mourn its latest victim," the statement further read.

Otto, the college student who returned to the United States last week after 17 months of detention in North Korea, died on Monday afternoon.

He had suffered severe brain damage during his captivity.

The Trump administration placed intense pressure on Pyongyang to release Warmbier when they learned of his condition.

