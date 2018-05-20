The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, May 20, 2018 | Last Update : 09:44 AM IST

World, Americas

China, US reach consensus to 'substantially' reduce Washington's trade deficit

AFP
Published : May 20, 2018, 9:38 am IST
Updated : May 20, 2018, 9:37 am IST

The joint statement, coming at a time of high tensions over trade, followed high-level talks between US and Chinese delegations.

In 2017, the United States had a USD 375.2 billion trade deficit with China, a source of frequent and bitter complaint by President Donald Trump. (Photo: File/AP)
 In 2017, the United States had a USD 375.2 billion trade deficit with China, a source of frequent and bitter complaint by President Donald Trump. (Photo: File/AP)

Washington: The United States and China said on Saturday they had reached consensus on measures to "substantially" reduce the US trade deficit with Beijing by "significantly" increasing its purchases of US goods, but offered few details.

The joint statement, coming at a time of high tensions over trade, followed high-level talks in Washington between delegations led by US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and China's State Council Vice Premier Liu He.

The sides had met two weeks ago in Beijing.

"There was a consensus on taking effective measures to substantially reduce the United States trade deficit in goods with China," the statement said.

"To meet the growing consumption needs of the Chinese people and the need for high-quality economic development, China will significantly increase purchases of United States goods and services."

In 2017, the United States had a USD 375.2 billion trade deficit with China, a source of frequent and bitter complaint by President Donald Trump.

The statement on Saturday said some details would be worked out in further talks in Beijing. But it offered no specifics to indicate the magnitude or exact nature of the accord, and it listed no numeric targets.

It said both sides had agreed on "meaningful increases" in US agriculture and energy exports. They also agreed to strengthen cooperation on protecting intellectual property -- a long-standing source of complaint from the US side.

The two countries, their economies enormously interlinked by trade and finances, opened the delicate negotiations a few weeks ago in an attempt to resolve months of trade tensions. Trump has threatened China with tariffs on up to USD 150 billion of imports -- "we have been ripped off by China," he said recently -- prompting Beijing to threaten US agricultural exports.

The White House is wary of hurting largely Republican-voting farm states or damaging the economy before legislative elections this November. But Trump is also keen to appear tough on trade.

The talks are further complicated by the impending summit meeting in Singapore between Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, who has consulted with Chinese leader Xi Jinping ahead of the meeting.

Tags: us-china ties, us-china trade deficit, donald trump, xi jinping
Location: United States, District of Columbia, Washington

MOST POPULAR

1

Here's the full text of Michael Curry's royal wedding address

2

5 pictures that prove Princess Charlotte is already a superstar

3

Royal Wedding: Meghan's gown has an Indian connect

4

Royal Wedding: 5 memorable moments form Harry, Meghan marriage

5

Indian-origin chef arrives with her treats to Harry, Meghan wedding

more

Editors' Picks

Priyanka Chopra at the royal wedding.

Royal Wedding: Quantico actress Priyanka Chopra is a sight in lavender

Priyanka Chopra with her styling team. (Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra lands in Britain for Royal Wedding, see photos

Salman Khan at 'Race 3' trailer launch.

Race 3 trailer launch: 5 times Salman Khan trolled media and Jacqueline, Remo

Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal in the still from 'Raazi'.

Raazi box office collection: Alia Bhatt film passes Monday test with flying colours

Aamir Khan and family, Janhvi Kapoor with Sridevi, Ranbir Kapoor with mommy Neetu Kapoor.

Priyanka, Aamir, Sonam wish Mothers Day, Janhvi misses Sridevi, Ranbir is mom’s date

more

ALSO FROMLife

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle gazed into each other's eyes and pledged their lifelong love Saturday as they married in front of hundreds of royals, celebrities and friends at St. George's Chapel and millions of TV viewers around the world. (Photos: AP)

Meghan Markle marries Prince Harry in royal ceremony

For generations, the Muslim Bakarwals have traveled between summer pastures in the Himalayas and winter grazing grounds in the lowland plains, herding their goats, sheep and horses. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Travelling with the lost nomads of Kashmir

Preparations continue in Windsor ahead of the royal wedding of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Saturday May 19. (Photos: AP)

Britain goes into frenzy ahead of Harry, Meghan wedding

The collection is a contemporary twist on classic, conservative swimwear pieces designed for the modern-day woman. (Photo: AFP)

Fashion Week Australia: Jets showcases futuristic take in high-fashion swimwear collection

Fashion for Relief is a charitable organization founded in 2005 that has raised funds for various environmental and humanitarian causes. (Photos: AP)

Naomi Campbell, stars own runway to walk for cause at Fashion For Relief

Victory Day is a holiday that commemorates the surrender of Nazi Germany in 1945. t was first inaugurated in the 16 republics of the Soviet Union, following the signing of the German Instrument of Surrender late in the evening on 8 May 1945. (Photos: AP)

In photos: Russia celebrates Victory Day

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham