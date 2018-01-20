The Asian Age | News

Writer Susan Braudy accuses actor Michael Douglas of sexual misconduct

Published : Jan 20, 2018, 2:16 pm IST
In addition to using crude language and commenting on her body, Douglas also fondled himself in front of her.

 Douglas, however, denied Braudy's claims. He told the Hollywood Reporter that her story was "unfortunate and completely fabricated". (Photo: AFP)

Washington: With the raging #MeToo movement bringing down Hollywood stars left, right and centre, Michael Douglas is the latest addition, with writer Susan Braudy publicly accusing him of sexual harassment.

In an interview that was aired on NBC News on Friday Braudy said, "He thought he was the king of the world, and that he could humiliate me without any repercussions."

Braudy worked for Douglas in the 1980s, a decade in which the actor starred in "Fatal Attraction" and also won an Oscar for his "Wall Street" performance.

The writer largely worked out of Douglas's living room, reading scripts and hiring screenwriters, according to personal notes detailed in a report published on Thursday by the Hollywood Reporter.

Braudy said that Douglas used crude language in one-on-one meetings and commented on her body.

"I began wearing long, loose layers of black," Braudy wrote in the notes. "He asked a producer, 'Why does Susan dress like a pregnant nun?' Another time I laughed loudly and he shouted to a group of agents, 'Oh yeah, she's a screamer! I bet she screams in the sack.'"

Braudy's behaviour, however, went from subtle sexism to downright abuse during a meeting one night in 1989.

"He slid down to the floor, unbuckled his belt and put his hand inside his trousers," Braudy said. "And I could see what he was doing. And then he began to sort of fondle himself, and I was very scared."

Douglas, however, denied Braudy's claims. He told the Hollywood Reporter that her story was "unfortunate and completely fabricated".

This is not the first time the actor is defending himself. On January 9, he told the Deadline that he "felt the need to get ahead of this".

He recalled using "colorful language" in Braudy's presence but denied that it was ever aimed at her. 

He also referred to the 1989 incident as "a complete lie, fabrication, no truth to it whatsoever."

"I pride myself on my reputation in this business, not to mention the long history of my father and everything else," Douglas said. 

"I don't have skeletons in my closet, or anyone else who's coming out or saying this. I'm bewildered why, after 32 years, this is coming out, now," he said.

