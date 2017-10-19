The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Oct 19, 2017 | Last Update : 09:52 AM IST

World, Americas

US 'reliable partner' for India: Rex Tillerson takes jibe at China

PTI
Published : Oct 19, 2017, 8:24 am IST
Updated : Oct 19, 2017, 8:25 am IST

Tillerson said China's behaviour and action is 'posing a challenge to the rules-based international order'.

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said with India's youth, its optimism, its powerful democratic example and its increasing stature on the world stage, it makes perfect sense that the US at this time should seek to build on the strong foundation of its years of cooperation with India. (Photo: AP)
 US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said with India's youth, its optimism, its powerful democratic example and its increasing stature on the world stage, it makes perfect sense that the US at this time should seek to build on the strong foundation of its years of cooperation with India. (Photo: AP)

Washington: The United States is India's "reliable partner" at the world stage in this period of uncertainty and angst, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said on Wednesday, sending a strong signal to side with India amidst China's "provocative actions" in the region.

In a major India-policy speech, the first by the Trump administration, Tillerson, who is scheduled to visit India next week, referred to the rise of China, saying its behaviour and action is "posing a challenge to the rules-based international order".

"China, while rising alongside India, has done so less responsibly, at times undermining the international, rules-based order - even as countries like India operate within a framework that protects other nations' sovereignty," he told a Washington audience ahead of his maiden visit to India as the top American diplomat.

"China's provocative actions in the South China Sea directly challenge the international law and norms that the US and India both stand for," he said.

Underlining that the US seeks constructive relations with China, he said, "But we won't shrink from China's challenges to the rules-based order, or where China subverts the sovereignty of neighbouring countries, and disadvantages the US and our friends."

"In this period of uncertainty and angst, India needs a reliable partner on the world stage. I want to make clear: with our shared values and vision for global stability, peace and prosperity, the US is that partner," Tillerson said.

He said the emerging Delhi-Washington strategic partnership stands upon a shared commitment upholding the rule of law, freedom of navigation, universal values and free trade.

"Our nations are two bookends of stability - on either side of the globe - standing for greater security and prosperity for our citizens and people around the world," he said, noting that the challenges and the dangers are substantial.

The scourge of terrorism and the disorder sown by cyber attacks threaten peace everywhere. "North Korea's nuclear weapons tests and ballistic missiles pose a clear and imminent threat to the security of the US, its Asian allies, and all other nations, he said.

"And the very international order that has benefited India's rise-and that of many others-is increasingly under strain," he said.

Tillerson said with India's youth, its optimism, its powerful democratic example and its increasing stature on the world stage, it makes perfect sense that the US at this time should seek to build on the strong foundation of its years of cooperation with India.

"It is indeed time to double down on a democratic partner that is still rising - and rising responsibly - for the next 100 years," he said.

"But above all, the world - and the Indo-Pacific in particular - need the US and India to have a strong partnership. India and the US must, as the Indian saying goes, 'do the needful'," he said.

The Secretary of State said India and the US can be the voice the world needs them to be, standing firm in defence of a rules-based order to promote sovereign countries' unhindered access to the planet's shared spaces, be they on land, at sea or in cyberspace.

"India and the US must foster greater prosperity and security with the aim of a free and open Indo-Pacific."

The two countries, he said, need to collaborate to ensure that the Indo-Pacific is increasingly a place of peace, stability, and growing prosperity - so that it does not become a region of disorder, conflict and predatory economics.

"The world's centre of gravity is shifting to the heart of the Indo-Pacific. The US and India - with our shared goals of peace, security, freedom of navigation, and a free and open architecture - must serve as the eastern and western beacons of the Indo-Pacific," he said.

Tags: rex tillerson, north korea missile test, us secretary of state, us china relations, us india ties
Location: United States, District of Columbia, Washington

MOST POPULAR

1

10.or G (4 GB) Review: Should Xiaomi Be Worried?

2

Yuvraj Singh, mother booked for domestic violence by sister-in-law

3

Here are tips for you to take care of your pet dog this Diwali

4

WhatsApp rolls out advance location sharing feature

5

Water once flowed on 'cold and icy' ancient Mars: study

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham