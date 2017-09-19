The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Sep 19, 2017 | Last Update : 06:54 PM IST

World, Americas

Trump wants to showcase military might for July 4 celebrations like France's Bastille Day

AFP
Published : Sep 19, 2017, 6:16 pm IST
Updated : Sep 19, 2017, 6:34 pm IST

Trump raved about his visit to Paris last July 14 -- which featured military fly overs, parades of horse guards, other military hardware.

US President Donald Trump and France's President Macron (Photo: AP)
 US President Donald Trump and France's President Macron (Photo: AP)

United Nations: US President Donald Trump on Monday revealed plans to transform America's Independence Day celebrations next July 4 into a vast military parade, styled on France's Bastille Day.

"We're actually thinking about Fourth of July, Pennsylvania Avenue, having a really great parade to show our military strength," Trump said at the start of a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron on the margins of the UN General Assembly in New York.

During brief remarks, Trump raved about his visit to Paris last July 14 -- which featured military fly overs, parades of horse guards, assorted tanks and other military hardware.

"To a large extent, because of what I witnessed we may do something like that on July Fourth in Washington down Pennsylvania Avenue," said Trump, indicating he had discussed the event with White House chief of staff John Kelly.

"We had a lot of planes going over, and we had a lot of military might and it was really a beautiful thing to see," he said. "We're going to have to try and top it."

"We'll see if we can do it this year, but we certainly will be beginning to do that."

America's Independence Day is associated with fireworks and barbecues rather than the country's military might.

Trump aides, speaking on condition of anonymity, have confirmed that they considered a military parade for his inauguration last January.

Since then Trump has embraced military backdrop for several speeches and presidential visits, travelling twice to the USS Ford aircraft carrier.

Just this week he appeared in front of a B-2 bomber at a military base just outside Washington.

This latest plan is sure to fuel criticism from detractors, who allege Trump has struck the type of militaristic tone more commonly seen in authoritarian regimes.

Tags: donald trump, president macron, france's bastille day, july 4
Location: United States, New York, New York

MOST POPULAR

1

Puppy falls unconscious in house fire; compassionate fire fighters don't give up until he's revived

2

Uber's latest promotional message in Bengaluru sparks outrage on Twitter

3

China village builds giant QR code using 1L trees in hope to attract more tourists

4

No one talks about 4 men I dated after that: Raai Laxmi on reports of link-up with Dhoni yrs ago

5

Sanitary napkin vending machine installed in Jharkhand college

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham