US: Man faces jail term for life for ‘accidentally’ choking woman to death during rough sex

Michigan: A man has been convicted of ‘accidentally’ choking and murdering a 22-year-old woman while they were having aggressive sex in his car.

According to a report in Daily Mail, the 28-year-old man, Daniel Clay met 22-year-old Chelsea Bruck at a Halloween party. Bruck was last seen after the party on October 26, 2014 in Frenchtown Township, Michigan. She went missing after the party and her body was found six months later in the woods nearby.

On the night of the incident, Bruck and Clay had consumed drugs and alcohol at the party. DNA evidence on the victim’s costume led investigators to Clay and he was arrested following which he was found guilty of first-degree murder.

Prosecutors said that injuries on Bruck’s face suggested that she had been beaten by Clay. He claimed that he accidentally choked her to death while they were having rough sex after the party in his car.

Prosecutor Michael Roehrig said, “The defendant murdered Chelsea Bruck, then discarded her lifeless, naked body. Clearly he never wanted to be caught.”

Clay is facing a mandatory prison term for life and will not be eligible for parole.