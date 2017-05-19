The Asian Age | News



US court sentences 2 to 3 years in jail for assaulting Sikh-American

PTI
Published : May 19, 2017
Updated : May 19, 2017, 1:02 pm IST

Chase Little and Colton Leblanc were found guilty of felony assault and hate crime charges.

 Sikh community a target for violence," the coalition's staff attorney Pawanpreet Kaur said.

New York: A US court has sentenced two persons to three years in prison after charging them with hate crime for brutally assaulting a Sikh-American man last year in California.

Chase Little and Colton Leblanc were found guilty of felony assault and hate crime charges. They were sentenced to a three-year term in the California state prison for attacking Maan Singh Khalsa.

Khalsa, a Sikh American father and IT specialist, was brutally assaulted in Richmond Bay area, California in September last year.

The Sikh-American was stopped at an intersection and the attackers got out of their truck and assaulted by hitting his face repeatedly, knocking off his turban and cutting his religiously-mandated unshorn hair with a knife.

"The recognition of the attack as a hate crime as harm to my dignity and my entire community is the first step in the process," said Khalsa, who had recognised his attackers during his statement in court on Thursday.

"I still consider you my brothers, and I hope that you will learn about me and my community, and one day consider me your brother, too," he said according to a statement issued on Thursday yesterday by the rights group named The Sikh Coalition.

Prior to the charges, the coalition, community leaders, and a group of civil rights organisations advocated vigorously on behalf of Khalsa, urging for a hate crime investigation and prosecution.

"The attack upon Khalsa based upon his perceived religion and identity is an attack upon us all," Contra Costa County Deputy District Attorney Simon O’ Connell said.

"As a community we must do better and it is my hope that today's sentence moves us further in that direction, he said. The Sikh Coalition said in the last 15 years after the

9/11 attack, Sikhs remain hundreds of times more likely to be targeted in cases of profiling, bigotry and backlash than the average American.

In March this year, a Sikh man was shot in Kent city of Washington state after the attacker told him to "go back to your own country", it said.

In May, Sikh-American Prabhjot Singh who has experienced hate violence firsthand testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee about the urgent need to address hate crimes in the United States.

"Acknowledging that this bias-based attack is a hate crime under state law both recognises the deep dignitary harm to Khalsa, and ensures that we, as a society, confront the problems of Islamophobia, racism and xenophobia that make the

Sikh community a target for violence," the coalition's staff attorney Pawanpreet Kaur said.

