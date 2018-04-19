The Asian Age | News

Thursday, Apr 19, 2018

World, Americas

Will slap new sanctions on Russia 'as soon as they very much deserve it': Trump

PTI
Published : Apr 19, 2018, 11:11 am IST
Updated : Apr 19, 2018, 11:10 am IST

The mainstream media had failed to take notice of his actions against Russia, Trump said.

Trump was responding to a question on the remarks by the US Ambassador to the UN, Nikki Haley, that US will impose sanctions on Russia on Monday. (Photo: File)
 Trump was responding to a question on the remarks by the US Ambassador to the UN, Nikki Haley, that US will impose sanctions on Russia on Monday. (Photo: File)

Washington: US President Donald Trump on Thursday said that nobody had been tougher on Russia than him and that he'd slap new sanctions on Moscow "as soon as they very much deserve it". The mainstream media had failed to take notice of his actions against Russia, he said.

"Yes. We'll do sanctions as soon as they very much deserve it. There's been nobody tougher on Russia than President Donald Trump," Trump told reporters at a joint Mar-a-Lago news conference with the visiting Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. "There has been nobody tougher than me. With the media, no matter what I did, its never tough enough because that's their narrative. But Russia will tell you there has been nobody tougher than Donald Trump," he said.

Trump was responding to a question on the remarks by the US Ambassador to the UN, Nikki Haley, that US will impose sanctions on Russia on Monday. The White House later denied the claim.

However, said Trump, building a good relationship with Russia is a "good, not bad" thing. "I leave it with this, with all of that said, if we can get along with China and if we can get along with Russia and if we can get along with Japan and other nations that's a good thing, not a bad thing," the US president said.

Tags: donald trump, nikki haley, sanctions on russia, united nations
Location: United States, District of Columbia, Washington

